5 best zombie survival games for Android

Zombie survival is an exceptionally popular genre in gaming. There has been a steady rise in the number of zombie survival games being made for the mobile gaming industry. These games usually incorporate not just a simple shooting mechanism to fight off zombies but other survival elements such as gathering resources, crafting weapons and building shelters to protect from incoming hoards of zombies.

In this article, we take you through our top picks of zombie survival games that you can play on your Android device.

Best zombie survival games for your Android device

1) Last Day on Earth

Last Day on Earth (Image credits: Pinterest)

Last Day on Earth is definitely one of the best zombie survival games on Android. The game mixes elements of resource gathering, looting as well as crafting weapons to create a game that will keep you hooked for hours.

Last Day on Earth centres around your home base, which you have to build up as fast as you can before the regular hordes of zombies come knocking it down. The game allows you to keep dogs as pets and also lets you breed them into even stronger and more ferocious dogs that will protect you!

2) The Walking Dead: Our World

The Walking Dead: Our World (Image credits: AMC)

The Walking Dead: Our World is a location-based augmented reality game which is based in the universe of your favourite zombie TV series of the same name. Players can gather resources, rescue survivors, build and maintain shelter while also fighting off walkers at the same time.

You can also unlock legendary characters like Rick Grimes or Daryl Dixon in the game, allowing you to truly feel like a part of the Walking Dead universe.

3) Last Shelter: Survival

Last Shelter: Survival (Image credits: Gameplay.tips)

Last Shelter: Survival is one zombie survival game that focuses more on the building and maintenance of the ultimate shelter than on actually venturing out to gather resources or fight zombies.

You will be playing this game as an overseer of a new post-apocalyptic colony, which must be maintained with an abundance of resources and enough of a civilian army to protect your walled city from the attack of zombies that lurk beyond the fence.

4) Grim Soul: Dark Fantasy Survival

Grim Soul Dark Fantasy Survival (Image credits: Cryd's Daily)

Grim Soul is a zombie survival game made by the creators of Last Day on Earth and follows mostly the same game mechanics as the latter. However, the one thing that sets it apart is that it is a medieval-themed post-apocalyptic zombie survival game in which you will come across enchanted and mutated zombies knights.

You can build your base or castle in order to protect yourself while also venturing out to find loot. You can also craft yourself some good weapons and armour to keep going in the game.

5) Dawn of Zombies

Dawn of Zombies (Image credits: Johan Fayt, Youtube)

Dawn of Zombies is one game that focuses as much on fighting zombies as it does on collecting resources and crafting weapons. This zombie survival game requires the player to rescue survivors in need and then have them hold your base down while you fight off zombies and collect resources for your survival.

The game can be quite challenging at times, but it has a wide variety of missions that you can undertake as well as new locations to loot and keep you busy for hours on an end.