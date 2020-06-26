5 biggest steals during Steam summer sale

The Steam summer sale has begun, and players can get their favourite games at lesser rates.

The discounts provided range from 20 percent all the way upto 80 percent.

Picture Courtesy: Steam

The Steam summer sale is back, providing players with an excellent opportunity to get their hands on some of the best games at much lower prices. As always, there are numerous games up for grabs at eye-catching discounts. The sale started on 25th June and will end on 9th July at 10 AM Pacific time (10:30 PM IST).

Over these two weeks, you can purchase the game of your choice at decent discounts on Steam. Some games are available at hefty discounts i.e. 50% to 80%, whereas some are provided only at 20% to 30% discount, but it is still an excellent opportunity to purchase games that you may otherwise not have been able to purchase on Steam.

Moreover, players will get an additional ₹120 off above the purchase in the first qualifying purchase during the Steam sale.

As there are tons of games available in the sale, and we at SportsKeeda have you covered. Here is the list of best deals on some of the most popular games.

Best deals on some popular franchises during Steam sale

#1 Far Cry franchise

Far Cry (Picture Courtesy: Steam)

Far Cry® New Dawn ₹899

Far Cry® 5 ₹749

Far Cry® Primal ₹624

Far Cry® 4 ₹599

#2 The Witcher franchise

Witcher (Picture Courtesy: Steam)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition ₹299

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition ₹55 and others

#3 Assassin's Creed franchise

Assassin's Creed (Picture Courtesy: Steam)

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey ₹989

Assassin's Creed® Origins ₹599

Assassin's Creed Bundle ₹1544 and so forth

#4 Hitman franchise

Hitman (Picture Courtesy: Steam)

HITMAN™ — Game of The Year Edition ₹420

HITMAN™ 2 — Standard Edition ₹595 and other games

#5 Just Cause franchise

Just Cause (Picture Courtesy: Steam)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded Edition ₹799

Just Cause™ 3 ₹59 and other games

Some other games

#1 Borderlands 3 – ₹1495

#2 Red Dead Redemption 2 ₹2599

#3 Half-Life: Alyx ₹794

#4 The Sims™ 4 ₹1249

#5 Battlefield 4™ ₹1249

The list of games or franchises mentioned are not exhaustive, and there are several other games and franchises that you can buy as well.