5 biggest Twitch streamers to follow for Palworld content

Palworld involves an open world filled with "Pals," creatures that have been compared to those in the popular game franchise Pokémon. However, its unique feature is the presence of firearms and the ability to equip Pals with them.

This action-adventure survival game has taken the internet by storm, with one million copies sold within eight hours of early access on January 19, 2024, and five million copies in the first three days. It has also attained a huge player base, with over 1,800,000 concurrent players, becoming Steam's second-most-played game.

This article lists five Twitch streamers whom viewers can rely on for engaging and exciting Palworld content.

5 Twitch streamers to watch for Palworld content

1) Ironmouse

Ironmouse is the biggest English-speaking VTuber streaming Palworld content (Image via ironmouse/X)

Ironmouse is one of the biggest Vtubers on Twitch and the recipient of The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year as well as VTuber of the Year 2023. To the uninitiated, VTubers, or virtual YouTubers, make videos on platforms like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube utilizing motion-capture-controlled and computer-generated avatars.

Ironmouse has amassed a whopping 1.9 million followers on Twitch, making her the most-followed English Vtuber on the platform. She is one of the most-watched Palworld creators, with over 10,000 concurrent viewers. She's known for her upbeat gaming style and melodic voice.

2) Agent00

AMP member Agent00 is another major streamer exploring Palworld (Image via callmeagentzero/Instagram)

The AMP (Any Means Possible) member is known for his extensive Grand Theft Auto 5 role-playing streams, as well as NBA 2K. However, he has never limited himself to one game. His experimental attitude toward gaming has allowed him to pick up Palworld while providing his signature twist on it.

Those looking for non-stop entertainment can rely on the streamer, as his Palworld streams' runtimes often go into the double digits. He also has nearly 10,000 viewers watching his content on the new game title, allowing for a lively audience.

3) PirateSoftware

Thor plays games on his channel with the same name as his studio, Pirate Software (Image via PirateSoftware/Twitch)

Thor "PirateSoftware" is a self-described game "developer, hacker, and a giant nerd," having worked for Blizzard Entertainment, Amazon Games Studios, and the United States Department of Energy. Even though Thor now owns his Pirate Software studio, he continues playing games on his Twitch channel for his sizable audience of over 342,000.

Clips of Thor's in-game adventures are taking the Twitch community by storm, with more than 60,000 views. The creator's streams have attained a maximum viewership of 17,000+, showcasing the popularity of both Palworld and Thor's channel. As per streamscharts.com, Thor's popularity has made him the fifth most-watched Palword creator on the platform.

4) Zackrawrr

Asmongold is streaming Palworld on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr (Image via Asmongold/X)

World of Warcraft veteran and OTK (One True King) member Zack "Asmongold" plays Palworld on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. The streamer does so because he feels the streaming experience is less stressful than his main channel, where he feels pressured to perform.

However, Zack's streaming on his alternate channel is no less exciting than that on his main, with him reviewing the gameplay mechanics and characters on the fly. Those interested in commentary-focused gameplay can find solace in Zack's Palworld streams.

5) Cohhcarnage

CohhCarnage is a streamer to check if one is looking for calm walkthroughs (Image via CohhCarnage/X)

While Ben "Cohhcarnage" purely started streaming as a hobby, his channel on Twitch grew beyond what he could have imagined, attaining over 1.6 million followers on Twitch. His content is known for being stoic and comfortable, making the viewer feel at ease.

Palworld has become the latest big hit on the streamer's channel, with over 300,000 hours worth of Palworld content being watched by his audience. His professional attitude toward gaming, consistent content, and interactive attitude toward his viewers make him a must-watch.