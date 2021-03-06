Create
5 most broken weapons in Fortnite that the community dislikes

Infinity Blade
Infinity Blade
Fortnite has its fair share of weaponry in the game. Most of it is fairly balanced, and a good portion is also filled with novelty items that are more fun to use than effective. Then there are the broken weapons that had to eventually be taken out of the game.

Note: These are the views of the author.

5 most broken weapons in Fortnite

Zapotron

Zapotron
Zapotron

Take a sniper rifle, have it deal 150 damage per shot, and allow it to fire in bursts. That's what the Zapotron did. While Fortnite's battle royale players loved having this gun, they didn't like being on the receiving end of its punishment. Needless to say, it did not last long in PvP play.

Lightsaber

Lightsaber
Lightsaber

Lightsabers are cool, but they also broke Fortnite. A powerful melee weapon that could also block incoming fire, lightsabers made the players who wielded them almost invincible. It was great to feel like a Jedi in Fortnite until players were feeling like a Stormtrooper on the other end of an intergalactic space sword.

Drum Gun

Drum Gun
Drum Gun

The Drum Gun is one of the most loved and disliked weapons in all of Fortnite. It had a huge magazine, an incredible rate of fire, and almost pinpoint accuracy. This made it an incredibly deadly weapon and one that was extremely effective against player structures. As broken as the gun was, players still wish for its return to Fortnite

Guided Missile

Guided Missile
Guided Missile

The Guided Missile took massive amounts of explosive damage and allowed players to control exactly where that damage is dealt with an 18-second timer. It was like the missile in Dr. Strangelove. It broke the game was a lot of fun to play with.

The Infinity Blade

Infinity Blade
Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade shares no relation to Marvel's Infinity Gauntlet, though as far as Fortnite is concerned, it is just as powerful. The Infinity Blade had a short life in battle royale mode but lives on in creative.

Players who wielded this weapon saw their shield pools double, passive health regenerate, health restored on eliminations, and increased movement speed by almost a third. The Infinity Blade also dealt 75 damage per swing.

Published 06 Mar 2021, 20:43 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale
