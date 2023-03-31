5 budget-friendly games on Steam with a good storyline

The Steam digital distribution platform is arguably the most popular game store on PC. Encompassing a catalog of thousands of titles and millions of players, it is the go-to platform for PC gamers. From indie to AAA, there is something for everyone here. This is true across different budgets as well. Steam players on a budget are spoilt for choice, even more so during the sales that occur on a frequent basis.

Today, we will look at relatively cheap Steam offerings that boast a compelling narrative but come in at standard pricing. These comprise of games both old and relatively new.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Gamers looking for a story-rich game on Steam that isn't a wallet-pincher should look no further

5) Bastion ($14.99/INR 690)

Released in 2011 on Steam, this underrated action-RPG was the debut project from indie developer Supergiant Games. Players control "the Kid," a young boy who wakes up in the aftermath of the Calamity. This post-apocalyptic event ended up devastating most of the world of Caelondia into rubble.

Furthermore, it sheds light on a moral grey area between the warring Ura tribe and the Caelondians. Gameplay is isometric in nature, with the Kid taking on hordes of enemies using various weapons he unlocks throughout the campaign. The multiple endings also throw in some replayability, in addition to harsher difficulty modifers and weapon upgrades.

4) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain ($19.99/INR 769)

The Phantom Pain (2015) was the last MGS game from Kojima Productions. This stealth-espionage series has been a genre mainstay since the PS1 era, and this latest installment just might be one of the best. Taking place across the scorching desert of Afghanistan in 1984, protagonist Big Boss unearths a plot by the Patriots to create a brand new Metal Gear.

The story has received some flack by Steam users for being incomplete, however it is still incredibly engaging. In addition to the iconic Kojima cinematic flair, the gameplay is a highlight as well. As a TPS stealth game, players must strategically make their way across an open landscape. A handful of tools and weapons allow them to tackle challenges in many ways, something the series is known for.

3) Half-Life 2 ($9.99/INR 480)

One of the most revolutionary games ever made, 2004's Half-Life 2 stands the test of time as a masterful FPS game. Set after the first title's Black Mesa incident, protagonist Gordon Freeman finds himself fighting the Combined forces who have taken over the planet. As such, players must gather resistance forces and fight back.

The game was ahead of its time, featuring physics-driven mechanics and scenarios that complement the action-driven FPS combat. Tightly woven set-pieces, engaging levels, thrilling sound design, and of course the immersive narrative help elevate the experience to levels still unrivaled today on Steam.

2) Yakuza 0 ($19.99/INR 1449)

Another 2015 title, RGG Studios' Yakuza 0 just might be the most popular entry in the SEGA brawler series. It is a prequel to the 2005 PS2 original and features the beloved Kazuma Kiryu.

The ex-Yakuza member has been framed for a murder in the "Empty Lot," which sets him off on a winding adventure to clear his name. The story is jam-packed with countless moments that swerve between serious and over-the-top goofyness.

The gameplay is similar to other entries in the series. Kiryu can explore various sections of Kamurocho in third-person. However, get ready to engage in battles against thugs and goons at every turn. To deal with them, Steam players can utilize the Style system to adapt to situations on the fly and dish out beatings and unlock new fighting skills.

1) Gris ($16.99/INR 489)

One of the most memorable Steam indie games in recent memory, 2018's Gris is Nomada Studios' debut project. Unlike other titles on this list, this one is all about environmental storytelling. As a young woman who loses her voice in a mysterious world, she must embark on an impactful journey to regain it. Even though there is no dialogue, the game expresses emotions perfectly.

It is, after all, a narrative about loss, and the game reminds players of it at every turn. The 2D platforming is interspersed with puzzles that demand the use of new abilities that are unlocked over the course of the journey. All of this is accentuated by the vibrant hand-drawn artstyle and majestic, varied set-pieces.

