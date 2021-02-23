5 most deadly landing spots in Fortnite Season 5 that players should avoid

Fortnite's Apollo Island is a big place, giving fans many options when it comes to picking a landing spot.

Some spots are great for instant action, while others provide a great tactical starting point for solid rotations. There are quiet places to land and gather materials, and then there are death traps.

The 5 deadly spots to land in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

a better death heatmap



larger sample size of 50k~ deaths and a improved(?) heatmap generation



v15.00 and later pic.twitter.com/VbqxuEewHP — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 26, 2021

Twitter user @Lucas7yoshi tweeted the above image out at the end of January 2021, highlighting the densest areas for player deaths on Fortnite's map. While this data comes from aggregated data over entire Fortnite matches, it is safe to assume these areas are deadly no matter at what point of the game a player enters them. Let's run down the list.

#5 - Colossal Coliseum

Colossal Coliseum

A new POI added to Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 5, Colossal Coliseum's interior changes from match to match to include different structures inside of its gladitoral combat pit. Home to Menace, this location sports 18 chests, 10 ammo boxes, and 78 pieces of ground loot, as well as plenty of areas to hide and surprise foes. It only makes sense that a location themed around combat and death would be one of the deadliest landing areas in Fortnite.

#4 - Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold

Stealhy Stronghold is another new POI from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, and is also home to the Predator. That alone makes it a prime target to land as players scramble to snag its cloaking device to give themselves a competitive edge from the start of the game.

Along with the Predator, Stealhy Stronghold is home to 27 chests, 12 ammo boxes, and 63 pieces of ground loot. The walled in enclosure makes it a bit more difficult to escape from, and for more experienced players, it is like shooting fish in a barrell.

#3 - Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park

One of the oldest POIs in Fortnite, Pleasant Park feels like home to long-time Fortnite fans. As a great spot to start solid rotations, as well as housing Doggo, 18 chests, 45 ammo boxes, and 77 pieces of ground loot, the body count quickly racks up early on in the game.

#2 - Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1, Lazy Lake has a lot to offer to players upon first entering the battle field. There are 32 chests, 89 ammo boxes, 2 produce boxes, and 108 pieces of ground loot. There are also IO Guards carrying powerful weapons, and well as both Rapscallion and Sparkplug to dish out quests and provide additional firepower. Landing here is extremely dangerous, though profitable for players who survive.

#1 - Salty Towers

Salty Towers

"New" to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Salty is a combination of Salty Springs and Tilted Towers, though sunken into the sand. Close to the center of the map, there are 26 chests, 10 ammo boxes, 4 produce boxes, 1 freezer, 92 pieces of ground loot, and 3 Slurp barrels, making this POI ripe for looting, all with easy access to the rest of Apollo Island. It is also the most deadly spot on the map, especially that tallest building, which boasts more player deaths than anywhere else in the game.