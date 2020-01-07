5 differences between Xbox One S and PS4 Slim

The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been the defining consoles of the 2010s decade. Microsoft's and Sony's consoles saw a huge upgrade from their previous systems and gave gaming a huge upgrade with the newly powerful console.

Although the PS4 and Xbox One are going to be overlapping soon with the next generation of consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, these consoles will still be around for a while as it transitions. Acclaimed titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and more will still see many releases for the console in 2020 and possibly after.

As with previous generations, both the Xbox One and PS4 have received a few revisions and upgrades to their hardware, pricing model and capabilities. We'll be taking a looking at 5 differences between the Xbox One S and PS4 Slim, 2 of the revisions of the consoles.

#1 Design

Xbox One S

PS4 Slim

The Xbox One S is a bit bulkier than the PS4 Slim. The original PS4 was about as big and bulky as the Xbox One but the PS4 Slim was a trimmed down version of it and provided the same functionality. The PS4 Slim also replaced the original PS4 in the shelves of stores permanently. Here's a short breakup of the sizes and weight of the Xbox One S and PS4 Slim.

Xbox One X - 295 x 230 x 64 mm and 2.9 Kg

PS4 Slim - 265 x 39 x 288 mm and 2.1 Kg

Both consoles feature 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi. The PS4 Slim also has support for USB 3.1.

#2 Storage

Both the Xbox One S and PS4 Slim offer 1 TB of storage with a built-in hard drive. You have the option of choosing a 500 GB storage for the Xbox One S but the PS4 Slim will always come with 1 TB storage, despite having a 500 GB one when it released.

In the event you run out of the 1 TB storage, it also possible to use an external hard drive to download your games, movies, music and more and access them from that storage.

