5 most difficult medals to earn in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the best battle royale games available on the mobile platform. Like all other such titles, it is about eliminating enemies and surviving till the end.

With high quality graphics, excellent features, realistic weapon physics and the option to choose from multiple varying game modes, PUBG Mobile has made quite an impression among gamers.

To make the game more interesting, developers have added a system that rewards players after they earn specific achievements through general gameplay. PUBG Mobile has 360 different achievements. Medals are awarded to players after achieving a set milestone. Players can earn these medals by completing specific tasks.

PUBG Mobile Achievements

5 most difficult medals to earn in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Free Chicken Dinner:

Free Chicken Dinner

Players need to win a Solo Classic match without killing a single enemy in the Platinum tier or above to earn this title. This calls for a high level of survival skills, rather than the usually required gun skills.

#2 Weapon Master:

Weapon Master

Players need to kill their enemies in 6 different ways in the Platinum tier or above to earn this medal. One needs to kill their enemies with - (I) vehicle, (II) throwable, (III) sniper rifles, (IV) assault rifles, (V) shotguns and (VI) SMG in the same match.

The following video can help players earn this medal easily in PUBG Mobile:

#3 Commando:

Commando

Players need to win 50 Solo Classic matches on PUBG Mobile while in the Platinum tier or above without equipping any helmets, vests or backpacks. With limited resources and no added protection, it is very tough to win a match.

#4 Sharpshooter:

Sharpshooter

Without missing a single shot, a player needs to kill three enemies 50 meters away in a row with headshots, all in a Solo Classic match in Platinum tier or above. PUBG Mobile players attempting to complete this task will need sharp aim to connect three headshots in a row.

#5 Triple Chicken:

Triple Chicken

To earn this, the player needs to win three classic matches in a row in Gold tier or above. The player will earn 20 achievement points upon completing this task.