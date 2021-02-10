5 most difficult medals to get in COD Mobile in February 2021

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games of recent times, especially on the mobile platform. This battle royale game is all about surviving till the end by eliminating the enemies. Players must possess survival and gun skills to claim victory.

The game offers a Multiplayer mode with a few special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These describe a player’s excellence and skill set.

Of the 85 medals in COD Mobile, 42 can be acquired in the Multiplayer mode. Players can earn them by completing specific tasks in-game.

5 hardest medals to achieve in COD Mobile this February

To acquire medals in the game, players need to complete certain tasks. However, it is not easy to complete every task.

This article lists some of the most difficult medals a player can achieve in the game.

#1 - Nuclear

This is a killstreak medal in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile. A player needs to kill 30 enemies back-to-back without dying a single time. They need both gun skills and survival skills to earn this medal.

This is one of the hardest tasks in the game. A player can earn some other medals like "Relentless," "Brutal," etc., in the process as well.

Players can watch this video to have an idea on how to earn a killstreak medal:

#2 - Unstoppable

Once a player completes 30 killstreaks without dying, they get the "Nuclear" medal. Post that, they get the "Unstoppable" medal for every single kill. Very few can earn these medals.

#3 - Eagle Eye

A player needs to kill an enemy further than 75 meters without using a scope. It is not easy to fire bullets without scope-in at such a long distance. One requires an excellent aim to do the task.

#4 - Born To Win

To earn this medal, a player needs to win a duo or squad match with 0 kills. The game is all about eliminating all the enemies and surviving till the end. In this case, the player needs to focus on surviving more than eliminating enemies.

#5 - Ultra Kill

This one is also a killstreak medal. A player needs to kill eight enemies within a short period of time. They require a very high reflex to earn this medal.

A player with good skills and quick-thinking abilities can earn many such medals in COD Mobile.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem difficult to one may not be so to someone else.