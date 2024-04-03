5 DLC-sized mods of Final Fantasy 6 to celebrate the game's 30th anniversary

Final Fantasy 6 has a wealth of amazing DLC-sized mods that do such a wide variety of things. This is the perfect time to talk about one of the best RPGs of all time, as it just celebrated its 30th anniversary on April 2, 2024. I still remember the very first time I played this game in middle school, and how swiftly it hooked me. It tells an incredible, existential story, where no one character is truly the focus.

Final Fantasy 6 means a great many things to gamers worldwide, heralded as one of the greatest RPGs, the greatest video games ever made. It features a gorgeous soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu, and great minds like Yoshinori Kitase and Hironobu Sakaguchi worked on the storyline. However, no matter how great a video game is, you can improve upon it, resulting in the need for remakes and remasters. However, these Final Fantasy 6 mods have different focal points.

Some are for a greater challenge, some completely change the world, and some are just random. On that note, I do want to highlight FF6 World’s Collide, a popular, fun randomizer of the classic RPG. While it is still more or less the vanilla game, it’s a title worthy of exploring if you want something new.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

5 DLC-sized mods of Final Fantasy 6 you should be playing

1) FF6 - T-Edition

FF6 T-Edition is the king of mods for this title (Image via Square Enix || Tsushiy)

Much like I adore fan creations like Final Fantasy 4 Ultima, I feel much the same way about the Final Fantasy 6 T-Edition mod. T-Edition, despite never quite beating it, may be my favorite romhack/fan game of all time. It’s more than just a challenge mod. Originally created by Tsushiy, it has been translated into English by several incredibly talented people. It’s seen a wealth of updates and adjustments over the years as well.

At its heart, it's a difficulty update, but it’s so much more. It adds costumes, tons more side quests, more optional areas, and brings back many familiar foes from the Square Enix catalog. It keeps the essence of the original story, but builds around it. It’s more difficult, but it’s so satisfying to play through.

2) Return of the Dark Sorcerer

Return of the Dark Sorcerer is a more off-beat version of this game (Image via Square Enix || Gi Nattak)

Return of the Dark Sorcerer is similar to T-Edition in some ways. It’s a tribute to one of the greatest RPGs of all time, but it’s a little sillier than the more serious mods of Final Fantasy 6. The writing won’t appeal to everyone; if you’re a fan of memes and jokes, things of that nature in your mods, you’ll probably enjoy this.

It makes a great many adjustments and changes to the overall gameplay, has new characters to control, and a very different story from what you might remember. It even has custom new battle scripts for the enemies you come across. It’s a tribute to more than just Final Fantasy 6, but I think it’s a game worth knowing about.

3) Antinomia: Final Fantasy 6

Antomia: FF6 puts the spotlight on everyone's favorite General (Image via Square Enix || Fast Moon)

One of the characters that has Final Fantasy 6 fans’ attention the most is General Leo, and this mod addresses him in detail. Antinomia: FF6 elevates General Leo to the role of deuteragonist—think Laguna in Final Fantasy 8. Players will occasionally head to his perspective and learn about the events on the Imperial’s side of things.

This is primarily a story hack, in that it explores new themes and perspectives in the story: particularly from Terra and General Leo’s point of view. Leo can become a playable character, and that means someone had to become a temporary guest: Sorry, Mog. If you want more story in FF6, this is the mod you need to look out for.

4) Final Fantasy 6: Divergent Paths

Divergent Paths is another take on a General Leo story (Image via Square Enix || PowerPanda)

Final Fantasy 6: Divergent Paths is similar to Antimoia, in that it also brings General Leo to the forefront as a playable character; it also gives him sidequests, a character arc that’s worth experiencing, and a character theme. This mod also boasts that every character has an end to their story arc, whether main or side.

That is one thing that I felt FF6 lacked: several character’s story arcs are not explored enough. I understand that there were limitations to the hardware; nonetheless, it was something that was on my mind. This isn’t a mod that makes major changes to the difficulty or the gameplay. Changes were made to make the story flow better and little else.

5) Final Fantasy 6: Beyond Chaos CE

This is hands down one of the best randomizers (Image via Square Enix || DarkSlash88)

I’ve often talked about my love of randomizers. We covered some classic RPG randomizers in the past, and though I’ve used this as an honorable mention before, I wanted it to have the spotlight it deserved. Final Fantasy 6 Beyond Chaos is a mod that has seen many iterations in the past. The current version is “CE,” and is based on the previous releases by Abyssonym and SubtractionSoup.

You can randomize nearly everything in the game: treasure chests, enemies, colors, sprites, music, character abilities, and so much more. It’s the exact same story, but randomized in as chaotic a way as you’d like. The program you use to randomize the various features is incredibly simple to use, too. If you just want to mix things up, why not try a randomizer?

Final Fantasy 6 has touched the lives of many fans throughout the years. It’s been released on a wealth of platforms, and even been given the Pixel Remaster treatment, it is never really far from the minds of fans who grew up with it.