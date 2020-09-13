5 donations where viewers accidentally added an extra zero

Most notable streamers receive hundreds of donations every month, though individually, these contributions might be as low as $1. Twitch does not take a cut, owing to the fact that most streamers use third-party services to manage them. These services, such as StreamLabs, take a small portion, which sees to it that donations end up becoming one of the major sources of income, especially for smaller broadcasters.

However, viewers have sometimes ended up giving larger donations than they intended. This might be due to a simple error, such as adding an extra zero or two. In other cases, viewers have even managed to end up donating to the wrong channel altogether. In this article, we look at five accidental contributions where viewers ended up giving far more than they wanted to.

Five donations where viewers accidentally added an extra zero

SubParButInHD

SubParButInHD is a group of Rocket League players who post tutorials, montages and gameplay on both Twitch and YouTube. On the former, they have around 45k followers, and around 106k subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

In this incident, we saw a professional Rocket League player end up donating $2000, when in truth he wanted to donate 20. As you can see in the video at the end of the article, the two streamers/gamers were stunned, and could not believe what had happened! The donator even let them keep the money, in the end!

OperatorDrweski

Andrew Carriker is a notable Twitch streamer and YouTuber who plays various 'military games'. He has around 96k followers on Twitch and one million subscribers on YouTube.

During one of his streams, a viewer who was actually a friend ended up donating $50 dollars, when in truth the intention was to donate five. However, the streamer decided to return the contribution, as you can see in the video at the end.

The8BitDrummer

Jerod Collins, better known as the 'The8BitDrummer', is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber, who is also a professional drummer. He is followed by thousands of viewers across the world. On Twitch, he has around 306k followers, with a further 643k subscribers on YouTube.

Regardless, this incident saw a donation of $500 dollars, instead of five. The viewer was quick to notify the streamer that it was a mistake, and the latter was nice enough to return the money! You can watch the incident in the video below.

MiDNiTE MN

In what is probably the most hilarious incident on this list, we saw an 11-year-old boy donating a total of $200 dollars from his mother’s credit card! As you can guess, his mother had no idea, which was enough to freak him out.

The viewer ended up crying on voice chat, and could not wait or stop until the streamer returned from the washroom! And, MiDNiTE MN, whose real name is Ashley and who streams a variety of first person shooting games, was gracious enough to calm the viewer down, and refund his donation!

You can watch the incident in the video below.

Sodapoppin

Sodapoppin has had one of the most interesting streaming careers ever. He was a World of Warcraft streamer on XFire, before moving to Twitch in 2012. The popular personality has streamed a majority of games in the past, before moving on to online gambling in 2014-15.

Regardless, in a rather old incident, we saw a viewer end up donating $1100, when he in truth wanted to donate $11! However, Sodapoppin returned $1067, and explained that the rest of it is going to PayPal.

You can watch all the incidents mentioned above here: