5 easiest medals to earn in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile is arguably the best Battle Royale game currently on the market. The crux of this game is eliminating all enemies and surviving till the end. To make this more interesting, developers reward the players after some specific achievements.

Medals are awarded to the player after achieving a milestone. There are 360 different types of medals in the game. A player can earn this medal by completing specific tasks.

PUBG Mobile Achievements

5 easiest medals to earn in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Fully Armed

A player needs to pick up all the gun attachments like 'Muzzle,' 'Stock,' 'Magazine,' 'Scope' and 'Forengrip' in a single match to earn this medal. One can achieve this easily. The player needs to play a classic match, find the items, and pick those up to earn this medal. They also come with 10 achievement points.

#2 Suit Up

The player needs to equip all three helmets, vest, and backpack levels in a single match to earn this medal. Players can also earn this medal by finding the items in a classic match. They also get 20 achievement points after completing this mission.

#3 Perseverance

The player needs to log into PUBG Mobile for 60 consecutive days to earn this medal. The player will get a total of 100 achievement points after completing the task.

#4 Lots of Friends

One can earn a medal while playing with friends. A player needs to establish 16 connections with friends to obtain the reward.

#5 Enlisted

To earn this medal, the player needs to join a clan in PUBG Mobile. One can earn 10 achievement points with this. Joining a clan also opens up the chance of achieving other medals as well.