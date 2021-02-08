5 easy medals to get in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games of recent times, especially on the mobile platform. This battle royale game is all about surviving till the end by eliminating the enemies. Players must possess survival and gun skills to claim victory.

The game offers multiplayer modes with some special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These describe a player’s excellence and skill set.

Of the 85 medals in COD Mobile, 42 can be acquired in the Multiplayer mode. Players can earn them by completing some specific tasks in-game.

Easiest Medals to achieve in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order

To acquire medals in the game, players need to complete some tasks. However, it is not easy to complete every task. This article list all the medals a player can achieve easily in the game.

Berserker Medal:

This is a killstreak medal in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile. A player needs to kill three enemies in a row in a single Multiplayer match without dying.

Life Saver:

COD Mobile is a team game. A player needs to save teammates from being eliminated from winning the game. The players will get a Life Saver medal after reviving their teammates four or more times (excluding the Warfare Mode).

Savior:

Like the Life Saver medal, a player needs to protect teammates in the game to earn this award. This medal will be acquired when a player kills an enemy who injured a teammate.

Avenger:

A player needs to take one's teammate's trade in a battle royale game. When an opposition kills a teammate, take the trade as soon as possible. The players will get the 'Avenger' medal by doing so.

Long Shot:

If the player can snipe well, this medal is easy to achieve. This will be awarded when a player kills an enemy with a long-distance shot.

A player with enough skills and quick-thinking abilities can earn many such medals in a COD Mobile Season 1 New Order game.