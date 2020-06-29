Fortnite: 5 easiest ways to earn free V-bucks in the game

Fortnite's in-game currency, V-bucks, allows you to buy a wide range of items and characters.

In this article, we have listed all the genuinely free ways in which you can acquire V-bucks.

Although Fortnite is a free game to download and play, there are certain features that require the spending of money. The in-game currency is called V-Bucks, and purchasing it gives you the ability to unlock various items like your favorite characters, skins, weapons, outfits, emotes, cosmetics and most importantly – the Battle Pass. This pass gives you access to the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 equipment and many other rewards and bonuses.

In case you are wondering the answer to the above question, it is a resounding NO. There are many scam websites that lure Fortnite players with dishonest promises of generating free V-Bucks, and instead end up stealing their digital data.

To help you, we have compiled this list of 100% genuine and legal ways to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite, without compromising your digital security.

Players vs Enemies (PvE) mode aka Save the World

For PvE Players, i.e. Save the World, V-Bucks can be earned by completing missions and challenges. In the free Save the World mode, V-Bucks can be used to purchase and access pinata Llamas that offer great rewards, and can also be used for cosmetics, weapons etc for the Battle Royale mode.

The Save the World mode is comprehensively better for earning V-bucks and other rewards, compared to the other available modes in Fortnite.

Players vs Players (PvP) mode aka Battle Pass

In PvP mode, i.e. the Battle Pass game mode, V-Bucks are given in very small amounts, and there will be little utility for them, unless the player purchases more from the Fortnite store. At the same time, the items in the store can be around $20 in actual money. However, if you purchase the Battle Pass with real money, you can earn over 1000 V-Bucks in rewards.

Daily login

Perhaps the easiest way to get free V-Bucks is to log into the Save the World game mode on a daily basis. The daily login reward can be a variety of items, including cosmetics and V-Bucks. Although the V-Bucks rewards are sparsely located (day 11, 28, 35, 49, 56 etc.), they require absolutely no effort to acquire.

Daily challenges/quests

Each daily quest can earn you 50 to 100 V-bucks, depending upon the difficulty of the quest. Further, you can have up to three daily quests in your log every day, and can let go of one or two for a replacement quest.

Daily quests and challenges are a great way to earn quick V-bucks for F2P players, and in the save the world mode, there are rewards that you can gain just by showing up in the game!

Update collection book

In the Save the World mode in Fortnite, the game gives you rewards for collecting heroes, defenders, survivors and schematics. These items need to be placed in the collection book, which will give you rewards on the basis of rarity and value of the item.

Further, the collection book can be upgraded by placing items, which in turn will give better rewards. Finally, once the collection book is upgraded to a particular level, you can unslot items for 20 V-bucks each. This will reduce your total collection XP, but the book level will not be downgraded, which allows you to gain rewards, and then use these items in the future in Fortnite.

These are the five different ways in which you can earn V-bucks in Fortnite. Remember, various websites and blogs might offer the in-game currency for free, but you shouldn’t fall for those scams. These websites are created by people to gain access to your account, after which you can lose your data forever!