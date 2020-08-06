5 famous actors you probably didn't know were in games

The video games industry has gone on to become perhaps the most lucrative in all of entertainment. Games are some of the highest-selling entertainment products and naturally attract a large audience.

Some of the biggest publishers and developers have been able to lure in some of the most popular actors of today. Some of them have purely been in a voice-acting capacity, while others have lent their likenesses and also performed the motion-capture necessary for the game.

These are some of the most famous actors that players might not know are in video games.

Five famous actors who featured in games

5) Willem Dafoe in Beyond: Two Souls

The actor extraordinaire has managed to deliver some brilliant performances in movies like The Lighthouse, The Florida Project, and also as everyone's favourite villain in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man.

He appeared in Quantic Dream's sci-fi thriller game Beyond: Two Souls. The studio, behind cinematic games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, enlisted the talents of the brilliant Willem Defoe to play the captivating Nathan Dawkins.

He delivered an incredibly heartfelt performance that gave a lot of depth to his character and was one of the best parts of the game.

4) Peter Dinklage

The actor most famous for his role as Tyrion Lannister has proved time and time again that he has an exceptional range and charisma. His game debut came in the form of voicing the Ghost in Destiny.

His uncanny vocal delivery as the Ghost made his role instantly iconic and made lines such as "That wizard came from the moon", instant Internet gold. Perhaps not the best use of the actor's immense talents, the role was then given to the formidable Nolan North.

3) Samuel L. Jackson

One of the greatest actors of our time, Samuel L. Jackson has a formidable presence in the project he chooses. The actor has showcased that he can take on any number of challenging roles and deliver a performance that might elevate the script.

His game appearance comes in the form of playing the chief villain Officer Frank Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas. Frank Tenpenny is easily the most iconic villain in the history of the GTA games.

Tenpenny is both hilarious and equally hateable. Samuel L. Jackson brings his signature charm and charisma to the role.

2) Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman, an Academy-Award winner for his role as Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hours, has arguably won the coveted award many times, given his exceptional track record.

A master thespian who has taken to every role like a fish to water, has been able to deliver some of the most iconic characters in movie history. Whether playing a sadistic police detective in Leon: The Professional or as Commissioner Gordon in the Dark Knight Trilogy, Gary Oldman always manages to turn in an excellent performance.

His performance as the iconic Viktor Reznov in the Call of Duty Black Ops and World at War games has made him quite the figure in the game community as well.

1) Rami Malek in Until Dawn

Rami Malek has established himself as one of the brightest talents in the industry with brilliant performance such as Elliot Anderson in Mr Robot and Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Players who happened to play Until Dawn were pleasantly surprised by the appearance of Rami Malek in the game. His role might not be the cinematic tour de force people have come to expect off of him, yet it is extremely enjoyable to see him in a video game.