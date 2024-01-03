5 fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 features that were missing at launch 

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its initial launch back in December 2020. From a disastrous release on consoles and PC to becoming one of the best redemption stories in modern gaming with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, the game has evolved and changed a lot compared to its initial version.

Over the last three years, Cyberpunk 207 has received over a dozen major title updates, each improving performance and stability, besides new features that fans have asked for since the game's initial launch.

From the ability to save multiple cosmetic loadouts to the recently added NCART metro system, there's been a host of new additions with the post-launch updates. This article looks at five fan-favorite features that were missing from the base game at its launch in December 2020.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Also, this list only includes features added to the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 and not Phantom Liberty.

From revamped skills progression to the NCART metro system, here are 5 fan-favorite features missing from Cyberpunk 2077 at launch

1) Revamped skill trees

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially marketed by CD Projekt Red as an action role-playing game in the same vein as its previous title, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. However, upon release, it was immediately apparent to players that Cyberpunk was not an RPG but instead a traditional action-adventure game with mild RPG elements.

However, with update 1.5, Cyberpunk finally got a proper RPG progression system, with completely reworked skill trees that allowed players to craft different builds based on their preferred playstyle. The reworked skill tree was further enhanced by the addition of the Relic skills via the Phantom Liberty expansion.

2) Improved AI and NPCs

While Cyberpunk 2077 has always been a visually stunning game, its beauty was very surface-level. At least, that was the case when the game was originally released. The biggest outlier of Cyberpunk's poor initial reception (apart from its poor technical state on consoles) was its AI, which was sub-par at best and non-functional at worst.

However, with the game's first major title update, 1.5, this issue was somewhat remedied. With the update 1.5 and the subsequent patches for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red re-worked how the AI, whether non-hostile NPCs or enemies, behaved, adding a much-needed level of immersion to the game's open-world exploration segments.

3) Improved cops and wanted system

One of the biggest issues that Cyberpunk 2077 players had with the game's release version was the wanted system or lack thereof. Despite its marketing campaigns and trailers hinting at an advanced wanted system, the release version of Cyberpunk lacked basic features that players have come to expect from a modern open-world cop system.

In fact, in the release version of Cyberpunk 2077, cops were essentially incapable of initiating a pursuit, even at the highest wanted level. Instead, the game would spawn cop NPCs close to the player, often outside their cone of vision.

Thankfully, with the last few title updates, especially update 2.0, the cop AI, as well as the wanted system in Cyberpunk 2077, has received a complete overhaul. Cops, in the latest version of Cyberpunk, are not only capable of initiating vehicular pursuits but can also call in Maxtac at the highest wanted level. Also, they do not spawn out of thin air anymore.

4) The wardrobe system

Cyberpunk 2077 provided players complete liberty over V's cosmetic appearance, including the outfits they wanted their in-game avatar to wear. However, with basic stats like "armor" and "defense" being tied to the clothes, the outfit customization system felt more like a hindrance than an enjoyable feature. However, with update 1.5, this was finally rectified.

CD Projekt Red introduced a proper transmog system into the game called the "wardrobe," allowing players to wear outfits and clothes without having to worry about stats. With the update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red removed stats from outfits, making customization significantly more exciting for players.

5) NCART metro system

Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 was released, fans have requested CD Projekt Red to implement a functional metro system within the game. Despite the NCART metro system being heavily marketed in the game's early promotional material and the Edgerunners anime, it was not something players could interact with in-game.

The only way for them to either ride or interact with the NCART metro was via mods, which were very limited in functionality. However, with Cyberpunk's latest update 2.1, CD Projekt Red finally added a fully functional NCART metro system, which serves as an alternative to the game's already existing fast travel feature.