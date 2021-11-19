5 fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has already proven to be one of the best arcade racing games out there with some high-speed wheels.

The Forza Horizon series began as a spin-off title to the mainline Forza Motorsports games by Turn 10. However, soon, the Forza Horizon franchise, developed by Playground Games, overtook its parent in popularity and established itself as the flagship racing title on the Xbox.

After Australia and Great Britain, in Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 4, respectively, Forza Horizon 5 takes the franchise to the vast country of Mexico. With varied biomes, each with unique weather and over 500 cars at launch, Forza Horizon 5 is arguably the best title yet in the series.

Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 launched with over 500 cars, and they include some of the fastest there is. From KOENIGSEGG to Buggati, players can finally fulfill their fantasy of racing across the country in some of the world’s fastest cars.

KOENIGSEGG ONE: 1 2015

KOENIGSEGG ONE: 1 2015 (Image by Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Rating: 983

Price: 2,800,000 CR

Class: S2

Speed: 10

Handling: 9.5

Acceleration: 7.0

Launch: 7.6

Braking: 10

Off-road: 4.3

KOENIGSEGG AGERA RS 2017

KOENIGSEGG AGERA RS 2017 (Image by Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Rating: 980

Price: 2,000,000 CR

Class: S2

Speed: 10

Handling: 9.7

Acceleration: 7.0

Launch: 7.6

Braking: 9.7

Off-road: 4.3

KOENIGSEGG JESKO 2020

KOENIGSEGG JESKO 2020 (Image by Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Rating: 971

Price: 2,800,000 CR

Class: S2

Speed: 10

Handling: 10

Acceleration: 6.9

Launch: 7.4

Braking: 9.0

Off-road: 4.4

RIMAC CONCEPT TWO 2019

RIMAC CONCEPT TWO 2019 (Image by Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Rating: 963

Price: 2,000,000 CR

Class: S2

Speed: 9.1

Handling: 7.5

Acceleration: 9.9

Launch: 10

Braking: 9.3

Off-road: 3.8

BUGATTI DIVO 2019

BUGATTI DIVO 2019 (Image by Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Rating: 958

Price: 3,000,000 CR

Class: S2

Speed: 9.6

Handling: 9.9

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 6.2

Braking: 9.5

Off-road: 4.4

Note: This list is in no particular order and reflects the author’s views. Also, the base stats were taken into consideration.

