5 'Favorite' Champions in LoL (Bronze Tier)

Aditya Chakrabarty FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Nov 2018, 09:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spoiler Alert: There are 6. *wink*

"A wanderer isn't always lost" but, the one on my team usually is

Well, I said 'Bronze' Tier in particular because I am bronze. I am proud of being in bronze. I am hopelessly stuck in a deep chasm with literally no way out! Am sure there are many of you who feel the same way as I do here. There is some good news though! We will no longer be 'Bronze' next season! Goodbye 'Bronze'. Hello there, 'Iron' my new friend! I think the pain I am going through while typing this is clear to you if you play 'League of Legends'.

Hours of 'climbing' up the ranked ladder and failing, miserably has taught us all one thing! It is the lesson we learn while playing 'League of Legends'. I am sure, this is not what 'Riot Games' wants us to learn. The lesson is, 'we hate our teammates, don't we?' *wink*. However, we must admit that we all have that one favorite champion who we believe will help us solo carry in the bronze tier.

A godsent blessing in the form of a mid, top or jungle lane champion. You see that I have not mentioned AD carry or support. Being a support main, I can vouch for the fact that in order to win bot lane, an AD carry needs a good support and vice versa. This does not really fall in line with the concept of 'solo carry', does it? Nonetheless, it would be unfair to omit them from the list. So, there we have it, a new statement. 'A godsent blessing in the form of a mid, top, jungle, support or AD carry champion' that we all trust and are sure that it will work in the formidable, 'Bronze tier'.

In the upcoming slides, we shall have a look at who these champions are. No, I will not be mention, 'Master Yi' as he is almost always banned in every ranked game in 'Bronze'.

#5 Yasuo (Mid/Top)

I don't think I need to see the look in your eyes when I mention this champion. Yasuo of the most hated and loved champions in the entire game. I think he knows how to 'talk the talk and walk the walk'. "Death is like the wind, always by my side". This statement of his is always true. If the Yasuo is a brilliant one, then he will 1vs 9 his way to the fountain and finish the game in under 20 minutes.

However, if the Yasuo is not a very good one (typically the one on your team with level 7 mastery and a really good Yasuo skin), he will lead a team to victory alright. But, that might not necessarily be your team! Having said that, yes this champion is usually banned in ranked games but there is still a chance that you might be able to play him. Also, this is a champ every player seems to like (secretly) but does not say it out in the open out of fear of the society hating him!

1 / 6 NEXT