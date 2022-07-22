5 Final Fantasy games with the best Moogles

While Final Fantasy as a franchise has several non-human races, few are more fondly remembered than Moogles.

Known for their cute appearance, the small white furry creatures have been in a number of Final Fantasy games since FF2. They have had a number of roles in the franchise, whether they were party members, mail carriers, or summons that could be used in combat.

Often side characters or guests, Moogles have even been a part of major stories across several games. Few character groups in the franchise are as beloved as the Moogles, but which ones bring the most to a game?

Where did the Moogles first appear in Final Fantasy, and which ones are the greatest?

The first appearance of a Moogle in the series was FFIII, where they were bodyguards for the sage Doga. A magical, powerful race, they are noted for their white or yellow fur, little wings, and the pomander that dangles from over their heads.

They are also typically known for their vocal inflections, often saying things like “Kupo,” “Nyaa” in the case of Final Fantasy III, or in later games, punctuate thoughts with “Kupo."

There are a number of other games that could have made this list, but not all of them use their Moogles equally. FFVII for example, has Cait Sith, which is a Moogle Doll, and also has a Choco/Mog summon. FFX-2 has the Moogle costume for Yuna when she’s in the Mascot class.

FFXIV also has Moogles as a boss, and mail carriers, so there are a number of games that use them to one degree or another.

Best Moogles in Final Fantasy

5) Final Fantasy XII

Moogles in Final Fantasy XII had a different, more mature appearance than in previous games. They looked more like rabbits or lagomorphs, with their long ears and large pomander. They existed in nearly every major city, but several important Moogles existed in the game.

There was Montblanc, head of Clan Centurio, but Gurdy ran the Chocobo rental service, Hurdy, Sorbet, and Horne also ran “The Moogling” transport service in Rabanastre. They weren’t represented as an aloof species that seldom interacted with others, and instead, were a part of the greater Ivalican society, making them important and useful.

It was also said that Moogles built the first airships, and while many were engineers (such as Balthier’s ally Nono), many were also powerful mages or even knights. They were masters of creating engines of war, and also ways to improve the lives of others.

4) Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

Moogles aren’t playable often in the franchise, but it has been known to happen in a few instances. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance had Moogles that were playable in the protagonist's party.

Montblanc and Nono from FFXII appeared in the game as well. Shorter, cuter models with long rabbit ears, they were similar to their appearances in the rest of the Ivalice-based games.

In FFTA, Moogles often employ the trickier, off-beat classes. Thief, Gadgeer, Juggler, these are common classes for Moogles, but there are occasionally Moogle Knights that stand out from the pack.

3) Final Fantasy V

Moogles exist in the world of Final Fantasy V, and even play a pivotal role in the main story. They are found in Galuf’s world, where the party finds and rescues a stray Moogle away from the tribe. Krile conveniently has a Moogle friend that can speak the language of the race.

They use telepathy to contact each other over great distances and are a bit more skittish than in other entries to the franchise. Moogles do not trust humans and are nervous around them. While using a Moogle costume, players can acquire treasure in the Moogle village.

A Moogle also saves the party in the Great Forest of Moore, from Exdeath setting fire to the woods. While they aren’t playable, they do play a pretty big role in the game.

2) Final Fantasy IX

Moogles are a massive part of FFIX. The cute little winged creatures run the entire Mognet mail delivery service, which is also a side quest the party can undertake for useful rewards. They can save player’s progress, run shops, and need help in delivering their letters.

There are a few named Moogles in the game, such as Siltzkin the wandering salesman, Artemicion, who runs the Mognet service, and Mene, Choco’s only real friend in the world. They help run the Choco Hot and Cold minigame, making them incredibly important to the game's world.

There’s also a small female Moogle named Mog, who has an orange pom, which is especially unusual. This Moogle hangs out with Eiko, one of the main party members. The race is a big part of FFIX, and in particular, many of the side content.

1) Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VI was the first game in the franchise to really take hold of these adorable creatures and put them on the main stage. It was also the first time that a named Moogle would join the party on a permanent basis. They can be completely skipped if the party wants, but there’s no good reason to.

Mog can speak the language of humans and is a powerful geomancer/slam dancer. For each biome in the game, he has another set of dance moves, each with its own useful, powerful ability.

Other Moogles of the tribe also aid Terra in the beginning of the game, joining up with Locke to defend her from the soldiers trying to capture her. Strago and Relm can appear as Moogles if they wear the Moogle Suit armor.

There have been so many different Moogle appearances in the franchise. Some play major roles, while others just show up as mascots, guides, or helpers for the party. No matter what role they serve, the Moogles are a helpful, appreciated part of Square Enix’s RPG series.

