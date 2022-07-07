5 most followed female Twitch streamers (2022)

With Twitch streaming growing exponentially over the last decade or so, content creators have used it as a platform to reach out and grow. Streaming has become a viable vocational option for many streamers. Although statistically male streamers have been dominating the numbers over the last few years, it is important to also note that many female streamers have also emerged.

Various female streamers are presently racking up big numbers on Twitch. Their presence has brought a diverse angle to the platform with each one of them having their own unique personality and content.

This listicle lists down the top five female streamers that have the most followers on Twitch:

Here are the most followed female streamers on Twitch (2022)

1) Pokimane

While this is no surprise, Imane "Pokimane" is currently the most followed female Twitch streamer with a whopping 9.2 million followers on the purple platform. She is also a member of a content creation group called OfflineTV.

With over 4K live subscriptions on the Twitch platform, Imane frequently streams herself playing various games. The games that she streams regularly with her friends include Valorant and Among Us. However, she mostly streams under the 'Just Chatting' category to interact with her loyal viewers. Additionally, Pokimane has a YouTube channel with over 6.6 million subscribers, where she usually uploads vlogs and short gameplay videos.

2) AriGameplays

AriGameplays is a 22-year-old Mexican streamer and gamer who is presently the second most followed female streamer on Twitch. As of July 2022, she has racked up over 4.6 million followers on her Twitch account. At the time of writing, she has gathered over 3.7k paid subs on her channel.

The content creator, who speaks primarily in Spanish, streams fairly regularly, mainly under the 'Just Chatting' category, although she does enjoy playing games like GTA V, Valorant, Minecraft, and Among Us. Furthermore, the streamer is also quite famous on TikTok, where she has garnered over 1.5 million followers.

3) IamCristinini

Cristinini is a 26-year-old Spanish streamer with over 3 million followers, making her the third most followed female Twitch streamer. She streams mostly in Spanish, and her most played games live include League of Legends and Fall Guys. Like all the streamers on this list, she routinely jumps onto the 'Just Chatting' category to speak to her audience and has over 1.8K live Twitch subscribers to her name.

In addition to streaming, Cristinini is also a fairly well-known presenter and voice actor. She also has a YouTube channel with over 1.3 million subscribers, where she is usually seen sharing short gameplay videos or reacting to funny clips of memes.

4) Loserfruit

Kathleen "Loserfruit" is a 29-year-old Australian streamer who holds the title for being the fourth most followed female streamer with over 2.8 million followers. She has grown rapidly in popularity thanks to her Fortnite gameplay videos and currently has over 2.7K live subscribers on Twitch.

Interestingly, she is only the second content creator after Ninja to get a custom-made Fortnite outfit/skin in the game. She was a member of the now-discontinued YouTube group called Click that included other Australian streamers such as Muselk, LazarBeam, and Crayator.

5) biyin_

The last entry to the list is Biyin_, a Spanish streamer. She is currently the fifth most followed streamer on Twitch with a considerable 2.7 million followers and 2.1K live subscribers on her channel.

She streams almost regularly and is most notable for her Valorant gameplay. She also streams Forza Horizon and Minecraft under the 'Just Chatting' section. Besides her Twitch account, Biyin also has a YouTube channel with over 750K subscribers, where she usually shares short snippets and clips of her gameplay.

