5 forgotten Fortnite landing spots that were as good as it gets

Many Fortnite fans, who have been around since the beginning of the game, reminisce about Athena Island and all the great locations that were available to players during Chapter 1.

Among those locations are some that were just great spots to start a game off with.

5 forgotten Fortnite landing spots

Factory

Fortnite Factory

The Factory was an unnamed location in Fortnite Season 1 nestled between Dusty Divot, Retail Row, and Salty Springs. It contained three small warehouses that were eventually destroyed by the meteor in Season 4, turning the location into Dusty Divot. The location offered great access to several key areas on Athena Island.

Moisty Mire

Fortnite's Moisty Mire

Another Season 1 location, Moisty Mire was slightly northeast of Lucky Landing and east of Fatal Fields. Later, Moisty Mire would be mixed with Paradise Palms to form Moisty Palms. With plenty of loot and options for rotations, Moisty Mire was an excellent landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 1.

Dusty Depot

Dusty Depot

Fortnite's Dusty Depot was a central and very dangerous location on Athena Island. It was not just a great landing spot but a great endgame location as well.

Dusty Depot was littered with loot and lots of players to take out from surrounding areas. Dusty Depot has vanished and reappeared several times in Fortnite History. One warehouse from the location can still be found near the Zero Point in Chapter 2 Season 5.

Anarchy Acres

Anarchy Acres

Anarchy Acres was the first farm introduced in Fortnite, and it lasted from Season 1 to Season 4. It was an area known for its abundance of chests, open fields, multiple barns, sheds, and other structures that could be used to hide in or destroy for materials. It was also the inspiration for future farms on Athena and Apollo Island.

Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove

The original home of Durrr Burger, Greasy Grove has appeared on both Athena and Apollo Island. Its original layout is also very similar to that of Holly Hedges. The location was a popular landing spot for loot and material gathering. It remains a great spot to land in its current incarnation.