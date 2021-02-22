5 Fortnite skins that are almost pay-to-win if used correctly

Fortnite is a free-to-play game. While players do not purchase the game itself, playing the game and competing with their peers has costs. Purchases made inside of Fortnite are for cosmetic items. It's a way to change a player's characters, weapons, gliders, loading screens, and lobby music.

Though this is mostly the case, some character skins can give players an unfair advantage over their opponents. This article discusses five skins that could almost be pay-to-win.

5 Fortnite skins that are almost pay-to-win

#5 - Breakpoint

Breakpoint

Last Seen: July 10th, 2020

Released: August 19th, 2019

When combined with the Sing-Along emote, Breakpoint can, with a bit of practice, match up almost perfectly with the hologram performer in Kit's Cantina. Skilled Fortnite players can hide inside the hologram, almost entirely unseen by other players, until they are ready to strike.

#4 - Toy Trooper

Toy Soldiers

Last Seen: January 25th, 2021

Released: June 27th, 2019

The Toy Trooper skins are all green, making them hard to spot in almost every Fortnite map area with any greenery. Well known as an issue in the Fortnite community, players who use the skin are often heckled for doing so. At a distance, players with a Toy Solider skin are almost indistinguishable from grass, bushes, or treetops.

#3 - Frozen Love Ranger

Last Seen: July 10th, 2020

Released: August 19th, 2019

Frozen Love Ranger has a bad reputation for blending into Fortnite's surroundings, similar to the Toy Trooper. Easily blending into snowy areas or the top of Reboot Vans, Frozen Love Ranger certainly has an advantage over other players who do not own the skin.

#2 - Mystique

Last Seen: Release

Released: Battle Pass Season 14

The X-Men fan-favorite comes with the Shapeshifter emote built-in, allowing her to take the form of any player or NPC she kills. This can especially help players if they take out an NPC whose skin is not available to players yet, essentially letting them pose as that character until another player tries to interact with them. By the time the poor target realized they had been duped, it will already be too late.

#1 - Boundless Skins

Boundless

Last Seen: February 16th, 2021

Released: September 9th, 2020

A customizable superhero skin bundle, Boundless lets players, choose the colors of their player character, allowing all black or all white skins to be created. This meant that players could successfully hide in shadows or the snow, relatively unseen and giving them a competitive advantage.

Epic Games has since tweaked the skin to disallow the use of certain color combinations. But it is still possible to create color combinations that make the skin harder to see on the map than others.