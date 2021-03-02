5 Fortnite skins that are simply not worth the money

Fortnite has made millions of dollars for Epic Games by selling players V-Bucks. They are used to purchase cosmetic items for the game like skins.

5 Fortnite skins not worth real money

Default

Origins

Last Seen: February 4th, 2021

Release Date: November 5th, 2020

Originally Default skins were only available to OG Fortnite players, and commonly used by Sweats to show off how long they have been playing the game. That changed last year with the release of the Origins set, which re-released the default skins for 800 V-Bucks.

While comparatively inexpensive, the skins only worth comes from making it look like players are pros.

Havoc and Sub Commander

Havoc

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: February 28, 2018

Havoc and Sub Commander were skins released and available for members of Twitch Prime, now known as Prime Gaming. In order to get the skin, players had to have a $100 Amazon Prime subscription and a Twitch account. A pretty pricey skin, indeed.

Blue Team Leader

Blue Team Leader

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: September 16, 2017

The first-ever Playstation Plus exclusive skin, Blue Team leader is a fairly clean and simple skin. It was available only to PlayStation Plus subscribers, a $60 a year service.

Galaxy

Galaxy

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: September 16, 2017

Play Fortnite on a Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 and you get access to the Galaxy outfit. The Galaxy outfit will appear as a free item for you to claim in the in-game Fortnite store.

The most expensive Fortnite skin available and probably one of the most rare. Galaxy was only obtainable for a limited time for Fortnite players playing the game on a Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4. Other similar skins, such as Galaxy Scout followed suit, making them $1000 skins to own.

Any 2000 V-Buck Skin

If there is a Legendary skin available for purchase, chances are it is 2,000 V-Bucks. That is a pretty sobering thought.