5 Fortnite skins that sweats use the most

A Fortnite sweat is a player who tries to show off their skill in the game, even when it is not really necessary.

The term comes from the thought that these players try so hard to show off that they break a sweat. Over time, certain Fortnite skins have become synonymous with sweats, especially older skins that are unavailable, or skins that pros use.

Let's take a look at some of the sweatiest skins out there right now.

5 of the sweatiest Fortnite skins

Bullseye

Bullseye

Last Seen: February 11th, 2021

Release Date: November 7th, 2018

Cost: 800 V-Bucks

Advertisement

Bullseye goes way back to Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 6, and has been the mark of a sweaty player for a long time. The skin has since received a few cosmetic updates and styles, so the pool of sweats using the skin has diluted a bit. But, the Bullseye name is still connected to all the hard work and dedication these players put into the game to make sure people know how good they are.

Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: Season 1

Cost: 1,200 V-Bucks

Renegade Raider was only available to purchase in the Season Shop when a Fortnite player reached level 20 during Season 1. One of the rarest skins in the game, this is a go-to for sweats looking to show off how long they have been playing Fortnite.

Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper

Advertisement

Last Seen: November 1st, 2020

Release Date: October 30th, 2017

Cost: 1,500 V-Bucks

Ghoul Trooper is a rare Fortnite skin that has become directly associated with sweats or wannabe sweats. The increased availability of the skin as of late has players snapping it up to intimidate opponents. There is hardly a Fortnite match out there without at least several Ghoul Troopers involved.

Defaults

Defaults

Last Seen: February 4th, 2021

Release Date: November 5th, 2020

Cost: 800 V-Bucks

It used to be that Default skins were the sign of an ultimate sweat, though those days are slowly dwindling. Using a Default used to be how sweats could lure players into thinking they were new players and easy pickings before breaking a sweat and showing off their elite skills.

With the Fortnite Origins Set release, it is easy for just about anyone to acquire Default skins. Not a match goes by without at least 10 Ramirez skins popping up.

Soccer Skins

Soccer Skins

Advertisement

Last Seen: February 25th, 2021

Release Date: June 15th, 2018

Cost: 1,200 V-Bucks

For some reason, soccer skins have become a sign of a major sweat. Enough so that many players run the other way when they see the bright colors and deadly cleats, followed by the harrowing sound of vuvuzelas.