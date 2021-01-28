5 Free Fire characters that players should avoid purchasing

Garena Free Fire offers many characters in the game that offer special aid to the players on the ground.

There are 35 characters available in Free Fire. Almost all of them possess great abilities. However, all these characters have to be obtained by the players during an event or by purchasing them with diamonds or gold coins.

Besides having great characters like DJ Alok, K, and Chrono, the game also features some unworthy characters with no practical use on the ground.

This article lists down some of the worst Free Fire characters that players should not buy.

Five most useless characters in Free Fire

#1 Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

Joseph's ability allows him to increase his movement and sprinting speed by 10% whenever he takes damage. This is really a very useless skill for players who already have Kelly. They should not waste their credits in purchasing Joseph because Kelly and Joseph serve a similar purpose in somewhat the same way.

#2 Wukong

Working in Free Fire

Wukong has one of the worst abilities in Free Fire. His active ability Camouflage will hide the players while they are standing. It will give them a green bush cover as the camouflage, which is easily spotted in a gunfight. Also, the cooldown of this ability is very high, i.e., of 300 seconds.

#3 Antonio

Antonio receives 10 extra HP when the round starts. But this ability is not of much use. 10 extra HP is very minimal and does not help players in early gunfights. It is recommended not to buy this character. Instead, players can seek better options like DJ Alok and K, who offer much better HP boosts.

#4 Kla

As Kla is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire, his passive ability of increased fist damage of 100% is justified. But players should not waste their credits over Kla, as it is pretty obvious that nowadays, in Free Fire, not even a single player engages in fistfights. Hence, Kla's ability is totally useless.

#5 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Wolfrahh's skill decreases the headshot damage by 3% to 25% with each additional observer or kill. The damage to the enemy's limbs raises by 3% to 15%.

Apparently, this is a pretty good skill to have. But there is a backlash that holds back Wolfrahh, an observer's presence. Hence, if no observer is spectating Wolfrahh's gameplay, he will not be able to use his abilities at all. He will then be as normal as Nulla or Primis.

Note: This list is in a generalized order and according to the writer's opinion. This list is not in any particular order.