5 free games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite caters to fans who seek high-octane shooter action with compressed yet realistic graphics and decent game physics. The compatibility of the famous Battle Royale game on low-end Android devices is another reason that it amassed a staggering user base.

However, due to the consistent roll-out of updates, the download size of PUBG Mobile Lite has become larger. Hence, it is not ideal for Android smartphones with low ROM and RAM. In case of any memory-related issues, players should go for other f2p alternatives.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and the list is not in any particular order.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best free-to-play alternatives under 500 MB

1) Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BR Simulator

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter (Image via Google Play Store)

Download size - 41 MB

A game meant for entry-level Android devices, "Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator" has similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile Lite. Players land on an island where everyone has to fight until the last man stands. It has blocky graphics similar to that of Minecraft.

Download here.

2) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters (Image via Hothead Games)

Download size - 132 MB

Hero Hunters is a shooter video game meant for lower-end devices with various RPG-like features. Players get to complete missions and tasks to progress in the game, while playing different roles during a match. It allows users to equip a variety of weapons during various fighting situations.

Download here.

3) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Infinity Ops (Image via Azur Interactive Games Limited)

Download size - 443 MB

With a futuristic FPS setting, "Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter" is a decent game under 500 MB suitable for most of the 1 GB and 2 GB RAM devices. Players get different weapons across several modes, making it a decent alternative for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Download here.

4) MaskGun - Online multiplayer FPS

MaskGun (Image via Google Play)

Download size - 142 MB

This engaging multiplayer shooter offers plenty of features like gear customization, PvP battles, global clan contests, in-game achievements, and more importantly, brilliant graphic optimization for low-end devices.

Download here.

5) Cover Fire: 3D Shooting Games (aka Offline Shooting)

Cover Fire (Image via Google Play)

Download size - 344 MB

Under the download size of 500 MB, Cover Fire boasts one of the best graphics and engaging gameplay. Players can equip different weapons to complete several missions and earn rewards, and they can upgrade their weapons to get more advantages in offline and online modes.

Download here.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider