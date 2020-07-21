5 free Online PS4 games that do not require PS Plus membership

The PlayStation Plus service from Sony was a direct response to Microsoft's Xbox Live on the Xbox 360. The PS4 and PS3 followed suit with PlayStation Plus, an online subscription service that enabled players to play online multiplayer games.

The online multiplayer experience was once available to PS2 players for free, but Xbox Live changed that forever. Xbox Live is a similar subscription service for online games on the Xbox.

PlayStation Plus benefits include online multiplayer for games, as well as two free games every month, and exclusive skins for certain online games.

While most Triple-A games on the PS4 require a PS Plus membership, there are several online multiplayer games that you can play without a membership.

5 of the best online multiplayer games on PS4 you can play without PS Plus

5) Hawken

Hawken is what you get after you mix Titanfall with Pacific Rim and the best Mecha anime and manga. Hawken is an absolute joy to play, with adequate controls and a gratifying gameplay loop.

The feeling of jumping into a high-powered Mech with plenty of firepower never gets old.

Loadout is an excellent time-killer on the PS4 and one that does not require a PS Plus Membership.

4) SMITE

SMITE has gone on to become one of the most popular games on the PS4, and given that it is free-to-play and does not require a PS Plus membership, it is easy to see why.

SMITE is one of the best free-to-play games on the PS4, and plays like a charm. The game introduces several new ideas to a genre that is saturated with quality titles, but SMITE dwarfs the majority of them with its deep gameplay systems.

SMITE is an absolute must-have for fans of the battle arena genre.

3) Warframe

Warframe is one of the most exciting multiplayer games you can play for absolutely free, and can surely keep you hooked for hours.

Before Anthem came along in the AAA field, Warframe had already been perfecting the genre for years. It is one of the most rewarding multiplayer experiences on the PS4, with great combat and traversal.

Fans of shooters and third-person games are sure to love Warframe.

2) Fortnite

The game that requires absolutely no introduction, Fortnite has gone on to become one of the biggest games in the world, and one that has refused to die down.

The player-base for Fornite seems to rise by the daily, despite speculation of it always seemingly 'dying'. The game is extremely fun to play and has several creative elements along with it being a Battle Royale game.

Fortnite can be downloaded for free and does not require a PlayStation Plus membership.

1) Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends is a Battle Royale first-person shooter set in the Titanfall universe. The game has some of the best shooting mechanics in a free-to-play game and offers a lot in terms of mobility and enjoyment.

The game is an absolute joy to play and rarely ever feels like a free-to-play game. The game is one of the best battle royale games currently, and one of the best games on the PS4, period.

Apex Legends does not require a PS Plus membership, and can be downloaded for free.