5 fun activities to try out in Inzoi 

In Inzoi, you are responsible for creating and managing virtual people called Zois. As you delve into the game's world, you will want your Zois to live a fulfilling life, which means getting a job and having a social circle. This also includes engaging in certain experiences that provide the Zois the opportunity to have fun.

Ad

As a life simulator, Inzoi boasts a plethora of activities to engage in. We list five of them you may find enjoyable.

5 activities that can be enjoyed in Inzoi

1) Karaoke

A karaoke bar in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Karaoke is a fun activity your Zoi can enjoy in Inzoi. Engaging in it also helps socialize and increase your Zoi's performance skills. On your city map, locate the nearest karaoke bar and go there as a group or even solo. It costs five Meow to use a room and sing by yourself or share a duet with another Zoi at the venue.

Ad

Trending

Go near a karaoke machine and interact with it to select a song, which your Zoi will then perform. You can even check the in-game calendar for upcoming karaoke events and attend with your Zoi to engage in group performances and social interactions.

2) Going to the beach

Practice surfing on the beach (Image via Krafton)

Your Zoi can spend the day at the beach, where you can find a lot of fun activities to enjoy. You can go surfing on the surfboards near the water's edge beside the pier in Bliss Bay. You can practice surfing on land, and if your Zoi is fit enough, you can surf on the water.

Ad

You can also play beach volleyball on the Beach Volleyball Court in Bliss Bay by interacting with the volleyball net to join a game.

Another thing you can do with your Zoi is relax and soak up the sun. Click on the bath towels placed on the sand and select "sunbathe" to begin. Sunbathing also has the additional benefit of improving your Zoi's mood.

3. Making music

Singing in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

In Inzoi, participating in musical activities such as singing, playing instruments, and busking can be enjoyable and financially rewarding for your Zois. Here's how you can incorporate these activities into your gameplay:

Ad

Zois can sing to express themselves and potentially earn tips. Sing and/or play instruments in public areas like parks, cafes, or beaches. Sing at public spots where a microphone is already set up along with other instruments.

Performing in crowded public areas or busking where passersby can appreciate is an effective way to earn Meows, especially for Zois pursuing a career in entertainment. To make the most out of busking, visit a public lot such as a park, café, or beach and ensure the area is crowded to attract more attention.

Ad

4. Fitness

Stay fit in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

In Inzoi, maintaining your Zois' fitness is essential for their overall health and energy levels. The game has many forms of fitness activities your Zoi can participate in, like yoga, using exercise machines, or going to a beachside gym.

Ad

Go to Bliss Bay Muscle Beach, near the Beach Volleyball Court in Bliss Bay. There, you will find an outdoor gym area with equipment such as squat racks, barbell bench presses, various free weights, and pull-down machines.

In Harang River Park in the Dowon map, an outdoor fitness area overlooks the river, accessible via the green lane marked with a bicycle symbol. It offers equipment like the Air Swing, Cross Country machines, dumbbells, and yoga mats.

Ad

5. Visiting the amusment park

Ride rollercoasters in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

The amusement park features a variety of rides and attractions suitable for all ages. Inzoi has nine rides in total at the amusement park. Each one costs 10 Meow to ride, with the Zoi having to go to the ticket office to purchase their tickets each time. Here are the rides you can enjoy:

Ad

Rollercoaster

Ferris Wheel

Pirate Ship

Merry-Go-Round

Flying Swing

High Striker

Hot Air Balloon

Blissdrop

Beyond the rides, your Zoi can enjoy various social and leisure activities the amusement park offers like the Arcade or Food Stalls. Live Performances are also sometimes held in the area.

Discovering various activities is part of the joy of the game. So keep your eyes open and explore the map and you are bound to find activities that are enjoyable. Try to interact with things that pique your interest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adarsh Sirsat Adarsh Sirsat is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though he prefers soulslikes and metroidvanias, he enjoys playing anything as long as it's on PC.



He looks up to Yahtzee from Second Wind (formerly the Escapist) for his deep understanding of the medium and presenting it with a humorous twist that appeals to both gamers and non-gamers.



In his spare time, Adarsh turns to books and music. Being a film school graduate, he is a movie buff as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.