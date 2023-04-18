5 future spin-off possibilities with SEGA acquiring Angry Birds developer Rovio

SEGA's recent acquisition of Angry Birds developer Rovio Entertainment was certainly unexpected. The Japanese publisher, responsible for classics such as Sonic and Shenmue, is no stranger to the mobile gaming space. Thus, the move is not much of a surprise. We have already seen various mobile renditions from the publisher, including spin-offs for franchises like Crazy Taxi and Megami Tensei.

But with this new development, it is clear that SEGA wants to delve further into the mobile gaming space. With that said, there are many possibilities for translating their iconic franchises for smartphone play.

5 ideas for future SEGA spin-offs from Rovio

5) Trauma Center re-imagining

The Trauma Center series has been a cult classic ever since debuting on the Nintendo DS and Wii platforms. The surgery-driven adventure series has been handled by Persona developer ATLUS from the start, up to the latest installment, Trauma Team, in 2010. The franchise puts players in the shoes of a surgeon who must deal with patients to sort out their diseases and injuries.

This sees players dress wounds, monitor heart rates, perform MRIs to address anomalies and diagnose the patient. Overall, gameplay requires precision due to its simulation nature, for which the touchscreen and motion controls of the DS and Wii, respectively, were ideal.

As such, this can be translated into a mobile format thanks to the minimalistic nature of its gameplay. Given how long the series has been dormant, this could be an opportunity for SEGA to prep for a comeback.

4) OlliOlli World-inspired Jet Set Radio sidescroller

Jet Set Radio is another beloved SEGA IP that has gone far too long without a new entry. The beloved sandbox action game involves performing skating tricks across Tokyo's urban landscape. As part of a rebellious group of youngsters, spray graffiti across locations to mark territory against other rival gangs while evading cops.

While a port for the game exists on smartphones, a spin-off could fare better, especially one in the vein of last year's underrated sidescroller OlliOlli World. Even the signature cel-shaded esthetic can translate over perfectly as players grind and skate across vibrant concrete jungles. Throw in collectibles and challenges around the core concept of tricks and scores, and there could be something special here.

3) Bayonetta shmup

SEGA's Bayonetta series has risen in mainstream popularity over the years. The acclaimed hack & slash franchise, courtesy of developer PlatinumGames, saw its latest entry on Nintendo Switch last year. Fast-paced combat, cheeky dialog, and larger-than-life bosses are what the series is about.

So what better way to bring SEGA's title to smartphones than a shmup? Short for shoot-em-up, the genre is popular for its chaotic over-the-top action. As such, the Bayonetta franchise is the perfect companion for the genre. Mowing down angels using classic weapons and summoning demons for screen-demolishing moves would be a sight to behold.

2) 2D Like A Dragon beat 'em up

The trailer for Streets of Kamurocho. Streets of Rage x Yakuza!



Coming to Steam this weekend only: The trailer for Streets of Kamurocho. Streets of Rage x Yakuza!Coming to Steam this weekend only: https://t.co/RISWT1YDXK

The Yakuza series, now known as Like A Dragon, is another franchise that has seen a growing fanbase over the years. Starting with Yakuza 0, the brawler franchise has become a mainstream IP for SEGA at this point. As such, it would be a shame not to introduce a new demographic to it in the mobile space.

The easiest way to retain its combat-heavy nature while keeping in mind a simplistic control scheme such as a touchscreen would be via a beat 'em up. Popularized by games like Streets of Rage, the genre has seen a recent resurgence in the indie gaming space.

In fact, SEGA themselves brought a Yakzua sidescroller spin-off entry to PC in the form of Streets of Kamurocho. Building upon this for phones should be fairly straightforward.

1) Sonic Frontiers MMO spin-off

Sonic Frontiers is undoubtedly the biggest entry in the iconic platformer series yet. The latest open-world rendition from SEGA is an ambitious new adventure for the speedy blue hedgehog across brand-new biomes and enemies.

It takes the previously linear formula to a whole new level, as players are free to tackle objectives as they wish. Throw in massive boss battles that make use of new powers and platforming mechanics, and it should do well with the player base.

As such, a F2P MMO entry on mobile could work. Allowing a customizable avatar to set out on a brand new adventure across the Starfall Islands would be the start of something new.

Thrilling quests to undertake, engaging platforming segments, various collectibles, and a multiplayer mode sounds enticing. The latter could be implemented via PvP, with speedy races to see who emerges victorious. All this being introduced to smartphones does not sound too farfetched.

