Swatting is possibly the worst kind of prank that people play on each other. This highly controversial practice puts online gamers in real danger because someone decides to prank them by calling 911 and reporting made-up incidents so that authorities show up to the gamers’ houses.

This swatting practice can have quite an excessive consequence, and there has been at least one incident of a gamer having been shot by the police as well.

5 gamers that got swatted live on stream

Kootra

Jordan Matthewson, more popularly known as Kootra, was one of the unfortunate gamers that were swatted on a live stream. Someone had reported that Kootra was involved in a live hostage situation, resulting in a SWAT team ending up at the office of the gamer. Even though no long-term damage took place, swatting incidents such as these can be quite jarring.

Gross Gore

The Twitch gamer, Ali Larsen, who streams under the alias Gross Gore, was another victim of swatting, though his experience was decidedly less dramatic. The UK police knocked on his door because they had received information that he had killed his family. However, Gross Gore continued his League of Legends game and calmly explained to the police that nothing shady was taking place on the premises.

Summit1G

The popular Twitch streamer, Summit1G or Jaryd Lazar, was streaming Pokemon Go in a park one day when cops showed up and swatted him. Apparently someone had reported against him while watching his live stream, displaying utter disregard for the safety of a human being.

Joshua Peters

Another Twitch streamer was swatted while streaming his gameplay online. Joshua Peters, who was an Air Force veteran, was visibly shaken by the incident. Peters talked about how cops had pointed a gun at his ten-year-old brother, obviously traumatizing both the younger boy and the older man. A classic example of how harmful swatting can be.

N0thing

Jordan Gilbert, who streams under the alias, N0thing, was also a victim of swatting, however with a better outcome than most. During his CS:GO, a SWAT team entered his home, checking for signs of terrorist activities. However, once the gamer had explained what was going on, the swatter was in fact, caught and charged with an act of terrorism himself.