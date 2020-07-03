5 games that can be played on dual core processors

Dual core processors are what you can consider household PCs across the world.

We list out the games that players can enjoy on their dual core systems.

Nishant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

5 games that can be played on a dual core processor

There is no doubt an abundance of games in today's gaming world. However, the newer titles require players to have high-end PCs to run smoothly, but not everyone has such systems, with dual core systems being a lot more common.

Dual cores processors are what most household PCs use, and a lot of players try to find games that can be played on those systems. If you are someone with a dual core processor, then this article is for you.

5 games that can be played on a dual core processor

#1 Need For Speed: Most Wanted

Need For Speed: Most Wanted cover

Need For Speed: Most Wanted is considered to be the best game in the Need For Speed (NFS) series, and a dual core processor system can run the 2005 edition of this game without issues.

Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

Advertisement

RAM: 512 MB

Video Card: 64 MB 3D

Disk Space: 3 GB

#2 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas poster

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the third instalment in the GTA series, and is a great game that players can certainly enjoy on their dual core processors.

Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

RAM: 256 MB

Video Card: 64 MB

Disk Space: 3.6 GB

#3 Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 2 cover

Call of Duty 2 is the second instalment in the renowned Call of Duty (CoD) series. It is a first person shooter developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision.

Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

RAM: 512 MB

Vidoe Card: 128 MB

Disk Space: 4.0 GB

#4 CS 1.6

CS 1.6 in-game screenshot

This tactical shooter is in the history books as one of the most-influential games of all time, let alone its own genre. The online servers of the game are still running, and players can certainly experience this game on their dual core processors.

Requirements:

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.7GHz or AMD Athlon XP 1600+

Ram: 512 MB RAM

Video Card: AMD Radeon X1050 or NVIDIA GeForce 8400 GS

Disk Space: 2 GB

#5 Total Overdose

Total Overdose poster

Total Overdose is a underrated shooter game that players can try, with its brilliant shooting mechanics making it one of the best choices for dual core processor PCs.

Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

RAM: 256 MB

Video Card: 32 MB

Disk Space: 360 MB