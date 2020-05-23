5 games that can be played on WhatsApp with friends

WhatsApp Games to play

Running out on topics of conversation amongst friends on WhatsApp? Here are some fun games you can play to cheer up.

5 Games you can play on WhatsApp

Movie Summaries

This game is for all the movie buffs out there. In this game you have to summarize a plot of a famous movie in one line and then ask the other person to guess. Make it quirky and unique so it is easily understandable.

Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Puzzle. Image: Mashup Math

Math geeks love this game! If you don’t like Mathematics, you need not worry as you don’t have to solve Calculus! These are just witty puzzles expressed by way of digits and pictures. You mainly need observation skills and arithmetical accuracy to excel in this game. Time to get the brain cells churning!

Antakshari

This is a WhatsApp group game. The best way to play this game is through voice notes. The rules are nothing different from the original Antakshari. You can sing uninhibitedly as there’ll be many others who would join in after you. If you still feel shy, you can improvise this game and make it text-centric. Text the lyric of a song and the next person has to continue from the last letter of your song lyric.

Guess the movie/book/state

Guess the movie. Image: Daily Mail

This is one of the most popular games you can play. Just make a list of movies or books or places of your choice and express it through a string of emojis. Send these emojis to your family and friends asking them to guess and wait for the hilarious answers.

Carry On

This is another game that you can play with a group of friends over WhatsApp. In this game, you need to write a collective story. Start the story by writing one line. Ask your friends to continue by writing one line each and tell them to make each line as innovative and interesting as they can. In this way you and your friends can give rise to a creepy yet hilarious story.