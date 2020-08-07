5 games that deserve a second chance in 2020

Players today are spoiled for choice, as there are tonnes of games releasing each year across various platforms, and a lot of great games tend to fly under the radar.

Some games might go overlooked, but others bear the full weight of the gaming community's ire and fade into obscurity. However, many of those games eventually find an audience due to their unmistakable quality.

Listed below are few games that were initially ignored by the community but deserve a second chance in 2020.

5) Batman: Arkham Origins

Developed by WB Montreal instead of Rocksteady, fans were already on the fence with this prequel title. Rocksteady had been responsible for some of the best games of the last decade with the Batman Arkham games, and handing off a prequel to a relatively fresh studio seemed to not inspire confidence.

With news of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill not reprising their roles as Batman and Joker, the game was not met with a lot of appreciation. However, the game is far better than it was given credit for.

The performances of Roger Craig Smith and Troy Baker as younger versions of Batman and Joker were exceptional. The game itself had a lot of great ideas, and was perhaps the most influential game in the series, story-wise.

4) No Man' Sky

The game that was the subject of much ridicule and fan outrage during launch has gotten significantly better since its launch. While the game was objectively not that great during launch, it did have its moments and showed the potential of a far better game.

Hello Studios worked incredibly hard to roll out significant updates to the game that eventually led to the fantastic title it is today. There is no denying that the game's reputation was permanently damaged due to its abysmal launch, but it deserves a second chance in 2020.

3) The Order 1886

One of the most visually striking video games during the time of its launch, Order 1886, was panned for its concise length and surface-level gameplay. However, the game also did a lot of things right and had the potential to be an excellent franchise.

Although game length is not the only metric to measure the game by, it does bother players when paying full price for a game that doesn't last for longer than 6 hours.

The game, however, has a lot of potential, and the setting of the game deserves a sequel.

2) Assassin's Creed Rogue

Due to Ubisoft's decision to release Rogue alongside Assassin's Creed: Unity, a next-gen title, Rogue had its feet cut out from underneath before it even had a chance.

While it was appreciated that Ubisoft was choosing to still support previous-gen titles, it didn't help the game's case.

However, Assassin's Creed Rogue is a fantastic Assassin's Creed game, with a fresh new take on the series. The game's story is rather short but extraordinarily heartfelt and is a brilliant companion piece to Black Flag.

1) DmC Devil May Cry

The community instantly panned this ill-fated 2013 reboot of the iconic Devil May Cry franchise soon after its first Reveal trailer. The trailer showed Dante in an utterly reimagined look, and fans were not pleased.

Very rarely in gaming has a game received so much hate simply based on a character's appearance. However, once players actually got to play DmC, they were pleasantly surprised to learn that the game was actually quite significant.

It retained much of the pacey, stylish combat of the original series, and the world of Limbo itself was quite the package. DmC Devil May Cry is a fantastic game, and the fans severely disappointed to learn that it wouldn't be getting a sequel due to underwhelming sales.