5 games that give money and rewards for completing tasks

What if we told you that you could play games and earn a few bucks, all at the same time? Yep, that would be an excellent answer to all the people who claim that nothing substantial comes out of playing games.

In recent times, these online or Android games have gained extreme popularity by not only providing us with a fun way to pass the time, but also keeping us on the hook by letting us showcase our skills and earn some money.

Five games that give money and rewards for completing tasks

Mistplay

Mistplay app

Mistplay is a vast gallery for online games — you pick the one you want to play, win, and then you’re rewarded with gift cards or vouchers. What’s even better about the app is that it lets you choose from a few different games so that you never feel like you have a shortage of choice.

Nazara

Nazara Gaming app

Advertisement

Nazara, one of the leading apps of this genre, allows you to play mobile games such as cricket or carrom and even 8 Ball Pool, and earn money while winning. So now, you can challenge friends, engage in epic gaming battles, and all the while make a decent scoop of cash. You can find this excellent app on the official Nazara website.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas app

LeoVegas is another great option amongst apps that allow you to earn money while playing games. It will enable you to bet on regular casino-style games like Roulette, Teen Patti and Blackjack, but is more than just an online Casino. LeoVegas also allows you to bet on your favourite sports, before or even after the game has started. How fun is that?

Money RAWR

Money RAWR promo

Money RAWR claims to be the expert at letting customers earn money while allowing them to also play any game that they like. By making a plethora of gaming genres available to customers, Money RAWR makes sure that people are hooked onto their genius app. So, pick the game as per your preference and play to win and earn!

AppStation

Earn money while playing games

Another great app that allows you to earn a few extra bucks is AppStation, which like many others also gives you the option to choose from a wide range of genres like action, adventure, arcade and more, and basically, spoils you for choice. Plus, the payouts for the game are in the form of Google Play Credits or Amazon gift vouchers.