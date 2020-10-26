Assassin's Creed was, by no means, the first game to capitalize on the value of a historical setting in video games. Genres like RPG had long been experimenting with historical settings and had done so successfully for a long time. Assassin's Creed, however, with its more accessible approach to gameplay, truly ushered in a new style of game.

From Ancient Greece to the American Revolution, the Assassin's Creed franchise has covered some of the most significant periods in history.

Here, we take a look at some of the best open-world games set in older times.

5 games with great historical open-world locations like Assassin's Creed

1) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Perhaps no other game in the last few years has managed to hit the nail right on the head as Kingdom Come: Deliverance has when it comes to historical accuracy. Not only is every single detail present designed to reflect their real-life counterparts to a great degree, but a tremendous amount of effort went into the gameplay department as well.

To better reflect the complex and incredibly difficult art of melee, the combat system in Kingdom Come: Deliverance is quite hard to master. This ensures players remain cautious and do not fling themselves straight into combat if they can avoid it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance might appear a tad bit too difficult at first, but rest assured, the game is every bit as rewarding as players progress through the game.

2) Red Dead Redemption II

Set towards the very end of the Wild West Era, Dutch and his gang struggle to survive with the changing times and death of their outlaw ways. Red Dead Redemption II might be the most complete and authentic version of the Old West as audiences have ever experienced.

Packed to the brim with wonderful details that all add to the authenticity of the gaming world, Red Dead Redemption II is a western lover's dream come to life. The game has the same melancholic tone fans have loved about the western genre of films for years, which never fails to surprise the player.

More than just an entertaining game, Red Dead Redemption II might also provide players with nuggets of information about American history they are bound never to forget.

3) Ghost of Tsushima

When the game was first revealed, jaws dropped to the floor as players were in awe of the visual brilliance. However, that is not the extent of the brilliance of the Ghost of Tsushima.

Developed by SuckerPunch Games, Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most ambitious games from the studio. Set during the historical events of the Mongol invasion of mainland Japan through the Island of Tsushima, the game takes inspiration from real-life events to set up its story.

The game never ceases to amaze in any weather or time of day, and regardless of your display unit's capabilities, the game always looks great. In addition to the visual brilliance, the game world's design and detailing result in one of the most authentic versions of Japan in any video game.

4) The Witcher 3

Set during Medieval times, The Witcher 3 isn't bothered with historical accuracy as it is focused on giving players an authentic and enjoyable game world. It might not be adhering to a particular period in history, but players will be hard-pressed to find better representations of medieval times in video gaming.

From the politics within the high castles of Vizima to the downtrodden villages in Velen, The Witcher 3 is brimming with fascinating detail. The world created by CD Projekt Red never fails to impress, and it has often been likened to the 'Game of Thrones' video games, and that moniker couldn't have been more right.

The Witcher 3 is an absolute marvel of video game development and one that will be analyzed and studied for years.

5) The Saboteur

Amongst the many games that come in year in and year out, sadly, a lot of great games get swept under the rug and never get to see their day in the sun. The Saboteur is one such example of a great game that never received its due as one of the best open-world action/adventure games.

Players take control of a rebel freedom fighter in France as they work to liberate the areas of Paris from the clutches of their Nazi oppressors. The game utilizes color in a way to represent the gameplay and narrative that more games should look at for inspiration.