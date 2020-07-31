5 games like Animal Crossing for Android

After hours of shooting enemies in the head, and looting the 300th player, sometimes you want to relax while playing a game. Animal Crossing is one of those rare games that do need an explosion or constant gunfire to be engaging and interesting.

Animal Crossing has been one of the most treasured franchises of Nintendo, and is even available for Android devices as "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp".

Here are five other games on Android similar to Animal Crossing

5) Castaway Paradise

Castaway Paradise was long considered the best Animal Crossing clone on Android before the series itself arrived on the platform. However, while the game follows much of the same gameplay pattern and loop of Animal Crossing, it has enough ideas of its own to stand on its own two feet.

Castaway Paradise is a lot like Animal Crossing, albeit from a more top-down isometric perspective.

4) Happy Street

"Build your dream village. Explore a variety of places, such as the peaceful forest to fish, farm, harvest, craft and cook. Visit the mountain to mine rocks and iron, build a train station, a giant museum, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, a hotel to invite your friends and much much more."- Google Play Store description.

The game follows the similar laid back style of Animal Crossing, and is just as entertaining and well made.

3) Seabeard

"Live life at your own pace and choose your own path - whether you have ambitions of being a world-famous chef, fearless archaeologist, or deadly warrior, you can realise those dreams."- Google Play Store description

Seabeard is a charming pirate adventure that lets you explore all facets of the game at your own pace and is one of the best games on Android.

2) Stardew Valley

"Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options."- Google Play Store description.

Stardew Valley isn't just a popular game on Android, but quite successful on other platforms as well. The game is incredibly charming and has minimal urgency in its pace and helps you relax and unwind.

1) Don't Starve: Shipwrecked

"Now you can experience the uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic on the go! Play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home."

While the games differ in terms of tone and pace, they share a lot of similarities in terms of gameplay ideas and structure.

The game is a much more survival simulator than Animal Crossing's social sim, but both the games are charming in their own way.