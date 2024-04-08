5 games like Dragon’s Dogma 2 to play on Xbox Series X|S

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 has earned the attention of millions of RPG fans from all over the world. Its distinct RPG elements, in-depth character creation, free-flowing combat system, and vast open-world maps have made it a strong candidate for the “best RPG” game of the year accolade.

On the Xbox console, some other RPG games give a similar experience to Dragon’s Dogma 2. In its vast library, it could be hard to find these titles. To help you out, here are five games to play on Xbox Series X|S that are like Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 like games on Xbox Series X|S

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia in Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt you play as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-slaying mercenary. Developed by CD Projekt Red, this highly acclaimed epic adapts the grim dark story of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series. Similar to Dragon's Dogma 2, this game presents an expansive, perilous open world.

Witcher 3 is teeming with beasts, in-depth quests, and morally ambiguous choices that truly challenge Geralt’s and your moral compass. The story truly encapsulates the original novel’s themes that say no matter how big or small, “evil is evil”. In the game, you hunt monsters, unveil mysteries, and forge­ alliances, and your choices sculpt the world around you.

2) Dark Souls III

Ready to die in Dark Souls III (Image via FromSoftware)

Dark Souls III is an unforgiving game, so much so that it has defined a whole genre of hard and unforgiving games. Its haunting atmosphere­ and punishing difficulty test skills, determination, and patience. Each map is designed to produce a foreboding feeling.

Sprawled in Labyrinthine­ environments, de­adly traps, and grotesque monstrosities, you will be tasked to unrave­l decaying Lothric kingdom's mysteries or die trying. With challenging combat, rich lore, and the environment, designs give a similar feeling to Dragon’s Dogma 2.

3) Monster Hunter: World

Fight giant monsters in Monster Hunter: World (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World is an action-adventure RPG from the same developers of Dragon’s Dogma. In the game, you play as a hunter who explores lush jungles, frozen tundras, and volcanic wastelands in search of colossal monsters. You can either play solo or join a group of friends to help you down the Titans.

The battle system of Monster Hunter: World is very similar to Dragon’s Dogma 2; it is intense and demands a lot of skill and strategy. You can also craft gear from rare materials collected from your hunts. While the UI and menus may feel complex and unnecessary, the exhilarating adventures and lovable characters make up for it.

4) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Experience a grand adventure in The Elder Scrolls V (Image via Bethesda)

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is considered one of the best role-playing adventures in the world. The choices that you make shape the in-game world. From deep character customization to branching storylines, this game offers unparalleled freedom and replayability. But if you enjoy Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will love the in-depth character creation options the most.

You can customize your build with diverse skills, and embark on quests re­vealing forgotten ruins, hidden tre­asures, and epic battles. Skyrim has a rich lore with endless possibilities. Although the game was released years ago, it still has a very active online community with creative mods that still keep the game fresh.

5) Divinity: Original Sin 2

Experience freedom like none other in Divinity Original Sin 2 (Image via Larian)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the most in-depth RPG games ever made. Created by the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is filled to the brim with classic RPG brilliance. It offers dee­p character customization and branching stories with unparalleled freedom.

In your journey, you meet and join NPCs that are incredibly well-written and a world that feels alive. The entire map is filled with secrets in every crook and cranny. Its turn-based combat and storytelling make it a must-play for Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans.