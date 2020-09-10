5 games like PUBG Mobile that are banned in India

The PUBG Mobile ban a few days ago in India broke the hearts of many battle royale mobile gamers. The title was famous for its realistic graphics and competitive gameplay, while also fostering a very competitive eSPorts scene and community.

Along with PUBG Mobile, many other games from the battle royale genre were also banned in India. And if you're still wondering which offerings were part of this list, here's a look back to similar titles that mobile gamers in the country are missing downloading and enjoying.

Five games like PUBG Mobile that are banned in India

These are some similar offerings that cannot be enjoyed by Indians anymore:

1. PUBG Mobile Lite

Image Credits: slashgear

PUBG Mobile Lite was appreciated because it gave the opportunity to many mobile gamers to enjoy the gameplay of PUBG Mobile without actually downloading it. This was only possible because the lite version could run on low-end smartphones.

Even if it did not have as many maps as its elder cousin, PUBG Mobile Lite was successful in preserving the essence of the main title. Instead of 100, 60 people jumped off the aeroplane on to an island to loot supplies and weapons, and then fight amongst themselves in a game of survival.

2. Creative Destruction

Image Credits: Steam

Even though the graphics of this game were not as realistic as PUBG Mobile, the gameplay came close. The main objective of this title was like any other battle royale feature, which is to survive at any cost till the end.

It had many animated characters that you could play with, and enjoy, and the game also shared many similarities with another massively-popular franchise, Fortnite Battle Royale. This offering had a variety of maps that could be explored, and a great weather and time system that made it even more enjoyable.

3. Cyber Hunter

Image Credits: Cyber Hunter (YouTube)

Cyber Hunter was a battle royale game, just like PUBG Mobile. Players could explore the map in the title, and the sci-fi backdrop of was an attraction to many mobile gamers out there.

This competitive sandbox mobile game revolved around shooting and surviving. There were special tactical skills that the gamers could use to give them an additional advantage to kill their enemies.

4. Knives Out – No rules, just fight!

Image Credits: PR Newswire

Knives Out was another famous game from the battle royale genre that was popular for encouraging team play. Like PUBG Mobile, the objective of this title was to survive till the end of the round.

Players had to be part of a team consisting of five participants, and then do battle with others. They could also pick a mode among many, like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight.

5. Rules of Survival

Image Credits: Google Play

This was a battle royale game which came close to PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay. Instead of 100 players, 120 players jumped out of an aeroplane to fight and be the last person/team standing.

The game's Fearless Fiord map was a massive one, with an area of 8*8km. Apart from playing solo, duo or squad, gamers had the chance to play with their friends in a group consisting of five members as well, named Fireteam.