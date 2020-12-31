5 games like PUBG Mobile that are highly rated on the Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that is appreciated for its gameplay and graphics. It offers a great collection of realistic weapons that can be used by players to defeat their opponents.

PUBG Mobile has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. This article lists five games similar to PUBG Mobile that are highly rated on the Google Play Store.

5 top-rated games like PUBG Mobile on the Google Play Store

These are the five best games like PUBG Mobile that are highly rated on the Google Play Store:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is famous for its Multiplayer modes as well as the Battle Royale mode. In the Battle Royale mode, 100 players land in a hostile land to remain the last person standing like PUBG Mobile.

This game is appreciated for its realistic graphics and smooth gameplay. This action-shooter title has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Rating: 4.5 stars

#2 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

This game revolves around the concept of survival and shooting, much like PUBG Mobile. One of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played without an internet connection.

Players can take part in Online Sniper Tournaments along with their friends. If they want to play the game offline, there are many single-player campaigns that they can complete.

Rating: 4.5 stars

#3 - Garena Free Fire-New Beginning

Like PUBG Mobile, this is also a celebrated battle royale game that offers several skins that can be purchased. The game has a vast collection of different characters that players can choose from.

Free Fire also has a collection of good weapons and vehicles that players can use. The matches in this title last for about 10 to 15 minutes each, depending on the time of survival.

Rating: 4.3 stars

#4 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

In this game, players can invite their friends and enjoy shooting enemies like they did in PUBG Mobile. This first-person shooter game is appreciated for its graphics and sound effects.

The title offers 14 maps with different ambiances that players can choose from. The game is about counter-terrorism, and there are seven combat modes that players can enjoy.

Rating: 4.3 stars

#5 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This survival-shooter title can also be played offline. There are two exciting modes in this game that players can enjoy, the story mode and the battle-royale mode.

The realistic weapons offered by this title will surely remind them of PUBG Mobile. Players can also use the vehicles provided by the game to travel around the map and loot for supplies.

Rating: 4.2 stars

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.