5 best free games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM smartphones in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale shooter and has a significant userbase that owns low-end smartphones. The compatibility with 1 GB and 2 GB RAM Android devices was one of the primary reasons behind the game's launch. Since its release, the Lite variant of PUBG Mobile has held a decent share in the mobile gaming market.

However, some countries have imposed bans on PUBG Mobile and its Lite variant, benefiting other alternatives. The already successful Garena Free Fire has seen tenfold growth as it became the third-ever game in the Play Store to hit one billion installs. Players can find many other free games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best free-to-play alternatives for 2 GB RAM smartphones

1) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, "ScarFall - The Royale Combat" is a low-end BR shooter, which is quite suitable for 2 GB RAM smartphones. The battle royale matches have a similar pattern where players will have to drop at a location and fight it out till the end.

2) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most loved battle royale games on mobile platforms. The reason behind the popularity of Free Fire is the array of in-game features that vary from modes to collectibles.

Players can use different characters, pets, and weapons across multiple maps and in-game modes. The survival shooter offers a fast-paced BR mode and an intense Clash Squad variant.

3) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

"Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter" offers a futuristic shooting gaming experience with in-game features like jetpacks and exo-suits. The game is operable on 2 GB RAM devices, and players can enjoy multiple game modes with unique weapons. Players can also get free login rewards daily in Infinity Ops.

4) MaskGun - Online Multiplayer FPS

Players can download and play "MaskGun - Online Multiplayer FPS" on their 2 GB RAM devices without much fuss. The engaging multiplayer and various gear customization options make the game a decent alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players can also find additional features like global clan contests, PvP battles, and several in-game achievements with a relatively smaller download size.

5) Cover Fire: 3D Shooting Games (aka Offline Shooting)

Having a download size of less than 1 GB, Cover Fire is an exciting shooter game that offers high-octane action. Players can enjoy a decent graphic quality with impressive animations.

One can also use specific guns for different missions and unlock rewards. These weapons are upgradable via materials that one can acquire with the increase in difficulty levels of the game.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

