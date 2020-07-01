5 games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Android

Millions of players from across the world play PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here is a list of five games that are similar to this battle royale game.

Five Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

Millions of players from across the world play PUBG Mobile Lite, as the game has attained massive popularity since its release last year. It is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, made specifically for players with low-end devices.

Speaking of alternatives, sometimes, there are players who look for similar games to PUBG Mobile Lite for their Android devices as well. If you are one of those players, this article is for you. Here is the list of games that PUBG Mobile Lite players can try out on their Android devices.

All the games on this list have low-device requirements.

#1 Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Like every other battle royale, in Hopeless land, the players’ battle against each other until the last player/squad survives. The game consists of various features like new vehicles and in-game communication, providing a similar experience to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Hopeless Land has been downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store, and is rated 3.8 stars out of 5.

#2 Knives Out

Knives Out (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

This is another action-filled game in the battle royale mould. Knives Out also consists of other unique game modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight, which players will relish.

The game is rated 3.5 stars, and has 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

#3 Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

This is a pixelated battle royale game that players can play casually and/or for fun. The game is very identical to, and is like a pixelated version of, PUBG Mobile Lite. However, it is not an exact substitute, though it is still fun.

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground has 50 million downloads, and is rated 4.1 stars, on Google Play Store

#4 Cyber Hunter Lite

Cyber Hunter Lite (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

The game is a lighter version of Cyber Hunter. It is developed by Net Ease Games, and is a good alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite.

With over 1 million downloads, the game is rated 4.0 stars on Google Play Store.

#5 Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

This game is one of the most popular options for battle royale games on the mobile platform, with over 500 million downloads. It provides a very refreshing experience with various unique features.

Free Fire is rated 3.9 on Google Play Store.

The list, as mentioned above, is not exhaustive. These games are just recommendations, and there are various other games that players can try out as well.