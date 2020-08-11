5 games like Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs might not have been the breakout mega-hit of the year as it had the potential to be, but it has developed quite the cult fanbase over the years. The game has been held in high regard by fans of the open-world genre.

The game features a fluid combat system with a content-rich open-world. The game world might not be as big, expansive and detailed like the GTA franchise but the combat makes up for that in spades.

Set in Hong Kong, Sleeping Dogs pays tributes to some of the best Hong Kong action films and delivers a fantastic undercover cop story.

Five of the best games like Sleeping Dogs

5) True Crime: LA

A lot of fans might not be aware that Sleeping Dogs was initially planned as a sequel to the True Crime franchise. There also were promotional material of the game under the title 'True Crime: Hong Kong'. It was then cancelled and later picked up and renamed by Square Enix as a completely new IP.

True Crime: LA might not be polished in terms of story or gameplay, but it certainly has its charm.

The combat system here is primarily front and centre, much like Sleeping Dogs.

4) Batman: Arkham Series

The Batman Arkham series is often credited as the games that introduced the combat system that has been extremely influential in the industry. Several games, including Sleeping Dogs, have attempted to emulate the combat mechanics of the Batman Arkham Series.

There are only a few games whose combat feels as responsive, satisfying and cinematic as the Batman Arkham series and each game in the series delivers a fantastic experience.

3) Yakuza

In terms of purely the art style and feel of Sleeping Dogs, it does look like it borrows a lot from the Yakuza series. The Yakuza franchise is known for a couple of things: amazing storytelling/narrative and badass combat.

The Yakuza series excels at improving the already phenomenal combat system with each new release. The player seeks out combat encounters at every turn in order to experience it as it features one of the best combat systems in all of gaming.

2) Mad Max

Taking players away from city-life and dumping them into the post-apocalyptic Wastelands, Mad Max excels in a lot of areas. One of the most underrated games of the last decade, Mad Max tells a gripping tale of the iconic protagonist attempting to get retribution and take back his beloved car from a menacing warlord.

The game's brawler combat system is as satisfying as you might think. Loading up on a huge punch and swinging it right across an enemy's face never gets old. Also, if the player is tired of fighting people on foot, they can jump in their car and blow up the enemy's gas tank using their shotgun.

1) Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Perhaps one of the most underrated titles in the Assassin's Creed series, Syndicate suffers from bad timing more than anything. The game came in at a time when public opinion was negative towards the franchise due to game fatigue.

However, the game is a fantastic experience from start to end, and the signature AC combat is present along with all the necessary Triple-A bells and whistles. One of the best parts of the game is the addition of the grappling hook, which allows for some really creative gameplay.