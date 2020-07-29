Assassin's Creed: Valhalla was recently announced as the first next-gen Assassin's Creed game planned for 2020 release. The game is likely to be available on launch for both next-gen consoles as well as PC.

The game follows the more RPG-style gameplay that was introduced in the series with Origins. The recent gameplay revelation at the Ubisoft Forward event was indicative of a much more in-depth Assassin's Creed experience this time around.

Vikings and Norse Mythology have been the subject of many video games, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks set to provide the most authentic Viking experience, complete with Raids and fort infiltrations.

Here are 5 games you should play while you wait for the next entry in the popular franchise.

5 games you should play while you wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

5) For Honor

While not a perfect game by any measure, there is a lot of fun to be had in For Honor, especially considering the Viking class which makes for a brutal and authentic combat experience.

Over time, the game has fixed a lot of its performance and connectivity issues. Honor is proof that Ubisoft is no stranger to Viking lore and style of combat. The developers will probably take the learnings from For Honor to develop a more polished combat system for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Advertisement

4) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

In terms of gameplay, tone and genres, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Hellblade are two vastly different games. However, Hellblade deals with a lot of Viking and Norse lore and tells the tale of a victim of the brutality of the Vikings.

The Nordic raiders were some of the fiercest warriors of their time and caused havoc all across Europe. Hellblade is filled tons of Viking lores with the "Tales of the Northmen" style snippets spread throughout the game.

3) God of War

One of the gaming community's favourite topic of speculation before the release of 2018's God of War was the mythology Kratos explores next.

After laying waste to the entire Pantheon of the Greek Gods, Kratos now takes on the Gods of the Vikings: The Norse Gods. The game is an interesting take on Norse Mythology and pits Kratos against the All-Father himself.

Both Thor and Odin are yet to make an appearance but fans are hoping for some classic god-versus-god action in the sequel. If you need to brush up your Norse lore before Assassin's Creed Valhalla, God of War is a great place to start.

2) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

The Vikings would approach the land they aimed to conquer using ships and boats. Therefore, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is sure to feature some form of naval combat and other gameplay mechanics.

What better way to brush up on the series' naval history than the game that arguably did it best with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag? There is no doubt that the upcoming game will overhaul the naval mechanics from the previous games but it would do Ubisoft some good to retain some of the best aspects of the previous games.

1) The Witcher 3

The newer Assassin's Creed games (after Assassin's Creed Origins) took a lot of inspiration from The Witcher 3 for its core gameplay, as it rightfully should, because Witcher 3 is one of the best action RPGs of all time.

In addition to similar gameplay, The Witcher 3 is rich with Viking lore and culture in the form of the Skellige Islands. Skellige is the home of a Viking-like community, complete with raiders and Druids.