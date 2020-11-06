5 Games to play while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077

At this point, you're probably wondering if we'll literally get Cyberpunk 2077 only in the actual year 2077. But memes aside, great games always take time to develop; think GTA 5's numerous delays before hitting shelves in 2013.

As the great Shigeru Miyamoto once said:

"A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad"

Bearing this in mind, there's plenty of ways to get your Cyberpunk fix until the final release date (December 10th 2020).

5 Games to play to get your Cyberpunk fix

1. Watch Dogs: Legion (2020)

Set in futuristic London, Watch Dogs Legion is the perfect stopgap until you can get your hands on CD Projekt Red's latest masterpiece. With a gritty narrative, futuristic setting and technology driven gameplay, the ingredients of Watch Dogs: Legion are fairly similar to those of Cyberpunk 2077, and would serve well as a starter before the main course.

2. Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011)

The original Cyberpunk franchise, Deus Ex defined futuristic RPG's with it's dynamic choice system and free narrative, where the player decided their own journey, and also the world's. Deus Ex: Human Revolution is truly the next best thing when it comes to a Cyberpunk experience, with impactful choices, an inventory system, skill trees and of course its iconic yellow filter.

3. Ghostrunner (2020)

Taking a slight diversion from the other games on this list, Ghostrunner is a first-person hack and slash game that heavily relies on movement mechanics and the sensation of speed. Play as a futurustic ninja in an apocalyptic cyberpunk world where you must piece together your own memory after a catastrophic event wipes out most of humanity.

4. Syndicate (2012)

Published by EA in 2012, Syndicate is a criminally underrated first-person shooter set in a dystopian cyberpunk future ruled by corporations. Play as Miles Kilo as you blast through enemies and piece together your purpose while vibing out to Skrillex's officially licensed tunes in this fast-paced single player narrative.

5. Remember Me (2013)

Set in the year 2084 in Neo-Paris, Remember Me is a cyberpunk action adventure game released by Capcom in 2013. You, the player, are tasked with infiltrating and manipulating memories, much like the movie Inception, while also learning of your own past and your impact on a dying world. Get your fill of platforming, exploration, puzzle solving and melee combat in this off-beat third person game while you wait for the coveted Cyberpunk 2077.