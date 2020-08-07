5 games with realistic open-worlds like GTA

Games have come a long way, and the level of sophistication and the detail that goes into making a video game is a marvel in itself. The open-world genre, made famous by games like the GTA franchise, is one of the most challenging endeavours for any game studio.

The open-world itself requires a tonne of great detail such as textures on each asset, the art direction and architecture. Each element of the open-world must flow seamlessly into the other to create an immersive open-world experience.

Rockstar Games have excelled at creating realistic open-worlds that feel real to the player, thus increasing the sense of immersion.

Here are five other games with realistic open-worlds like the GTA franchise.

5) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 flew under the radar for many people after the somewhat disappointing Watch Dogs. After a significant graphical downgrade controversy, Watch Dogs failed to live up to its hype that it had created.

However, the sequel was a breath of fresh air and one of the most underrated titles of the last decade. The game's rendition of San Fransisco is extremely realistic, and re-creates many of the city's iconic locations.

The game is visually stunning, and Ubisoft put a lot of great attention to detail with each aspect of the open-world.

4) Far Cry 2

A departure from the cityscapes of GTA, Far Cry 2 takes place majorly in the wilderness of Africa. The players not only battle the enemy, but the elements itself.

The open-world of Far Cry might be the most authentic and realistic open-world created in games. Various systems and elements of the open-world react naturally to each other and create unexpected and unscripted moments of brilliance.

Far Cry 2 is quite possibly the most challenging game in not just the series, but in gaming as a whole.

3) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs excels at transporting players to Hong Kong's seedy underworld and neon-bathed streets. The world of Sleeping Dogs is extremely immersive, with parts of real-life Hong Kong being recreated in the game to perfection.

Each element of the open-world has been created with precision, and the open-world truly comes alive in the night. Sleeping Dogs is a testament to the value of great art style, as it might not have the best graphics, even then it is just as, if not more impressive visually than its contemporaries.

2) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Despite the game's flaws, Ghost Recon: Wildlands is indeed a pretty decent co-op experience. One of the game's best aspects of the game is the sheer scale, scope, and the realism of the open-world.

The open-world map of Ghost Recon: Wildlands is absolutely massive. Rather than just a city, the game takes place over an entire country. Thus, the map is inexplicably large, and players are often left marvelling at the sheer scale of the game.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 will go down in history as one of the greatest open-world games of all-time. The game absolutely nails the immersion and realism of the open-world and might just be Rockstar's greatest creation.

Each aspect of the open-world feels like it has been worked on for upwards of 10 hours, and the game has several tiny details throughout its massive open-world that will blow players' minds.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is quite possibly the most immersive and realistic open-world ever created in games.