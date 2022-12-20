5 games similar to Stray on Nintendo Switch

Stray is an indie adventure title released in 2022. This game is most popular for letting players play as an adorable stray cat. It is set in a sci-fi city populated by robots and machines, and has richly detailed environments filled with platforming areas and puzzles to explore.

The primary goal of the game is to explore and find a way out of the city. While trying to accomplish this, players interact with many robots inhabiting the city and learn about them, which gradually uncovers a big story.

5 games like Stray on the Nintendo Switch

The game was well received by many players and critics alike, winning many awards and even getting nominated for game of the year. It is a beloved title that boasts beautiful graphics and serene music and it is not a surprise that gamers are looking to find more games like it. Here are five games like Stray on the Nintendo Switch.

1. Okami HD

Okami has a Japanese ink-painting art style that makes it one of the most unique looking games ever. Here, players control a white spirit wolf known as Amaterasu. This white wolf can explore the world and complete quests to earn praise which can be used to upgrade the wolf’s stats and progress further into the story.

The unique mechanic for Okami is the celestial brush, which players can use to draw shapes that unleash various effects. The brush can be used during combat, solving puzzles and general gameplay as well.

2. Animal Crossing

Like Stray, Animal Crossing has cute creatures in abundance. It is a simulation game where players can live out their lives in a village planting crops, fishing, befriending locals, etc. The game doesn't have much in the way of a story but offers a large plethora of activities.

Players also have deeply customizable options for their homes and gardens, letting them create their dream estate. For those interested in trying out the game, it is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.

3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW)

If Stray's exploration and puzzles are appealing to a player, then BOTW is sure to appeal to you as well. The Nintendo Switch title offers a large open world filled to the brim with puzzles and secrets. Discovering new things leads to the main character, Link, becoming stronger, which brings him closer to his goal of taking down Calamity Ganon and rescuing Zelda.

The game also has very interesting open-world mechanics that interact with each other. Rain makes surfaces slippery and therefore difficult to climb. Fire creates updrafts, lighting tends to strike metallic objects like swords, etc.

4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby is a beloved character from the world of Nintendo. It is specifically known to be able to change forms by different methods depending on the game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D platformer game where Kirby can change into various forms to solve puzzles and traverse areas.

The plot follows our cute protagonist, Kirby, as he is transported to a different dimension called the New World. Eventually, he teams up with a tiny creature, Elfilin to rescue Waddle-Dees from the Beast Pack.

5. Tunic

Tunic is an action-adventure game with an isometric top-down view. It stars an adorable fox in a tunic who sets out on an adventure. There isn't much story to tell as the gameplay primarily revolves around exploring and combating.

Players need to find items or powers to access new areas. Combating can be deceptively difficult, requiring a good bit of skill and perseverance to conquer enemies. The developers have mentioned that they have taken inspiration from Dark Souls.

While no game can hit all the same marks as Stray, there are many that can deliver great experiences in similar places. Be it the exploration elements, open-world or cute characters.

