PUBG Mobile: 5 guns with highest recoil in the game

List of guns which are most difficult to control in PUBG Mobile.

Recoil is a backward or kickback movement the gun makes while shooting.

PUBG Mobile, image via BGR India

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play popular battle royale game. The game has a lot of modes and maps that the players can experience.

The game also has a plethora of weapons in its arsenal. PUBG Mobile's weapon categories include sniper rifles, assault rifles, pistols and many more. Some weapons have more recoil than others. Recoil is a backward or kickback movement the gun makes while shooting.

While some guns don’t have any significant recoil, others have massive kickback action which makes them harder to use. This article focuses on the top five weapons which have the highest recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Note: The official number of recoil is not made public by PUBG Mobile, the following list is based on data available on different reputed websites.

AKM

PUBG Mobile AKM gun, image via zilliongamer

Power: 40 / 100; Recoil: 34 / 100; Range: 60 / 100; Firing Speed: 61 / 100

AKM is an assault rifle and a very popular weapon of choice in PUBG Mobile. It is abundantly available on the map and is very commonly used. The gun is deadly in close range and does significant damage in the game.

Despite its popular stature, AKM has a very high recoil which makes the gun difficult to use and almost impossible to control during long-range engagements. The weapon requires certain attachments to reduce the recoil and make it usable.

SLR

PUBG Mobile SLR gun, image via quora

Power: 54 / 100; Recoil: 49 / 100; Range: 60 / 100; Firing Speed: 25 / 100

SLR is a Designated marksman rifle(DMR) which is commonly used as a substitute for sniper rifles. Great for long-range engagements, the SLR is an auto-reloading weapon which grants the user the ability to fire bullets back to back.

SLR is one of the hardest DMRs to control because of its high recoil. Although other DMRs have near similar recoil, the SLR feels much more challenging.

M762

PUBG Mobile M762 gun, image via zilliongamer

Power: 47 / 100; Range:38 / 100; Recoil: 40 / 100; Firing Speed: 80 / 100

The Beryl M762 is an assault rifle which is very similar to AKM. It has more attachments slots and can do more damage in comparison to AKM. However, it has a really high recoil which makes the M762 very hard to control and use in the game.

M16A4

PUBG Mobile M16A4 gun, image via pubg gamepedia

Power: 42 / 100; Recoil: 34 / 100; Range: 64 / 100; Firing Speed: 10 / 100

The M16A4 is an assault rifle which is usually used for its single tap fire-mode at long ranges. Players hardly use it in the game because of its limited functionality with single and burst fire modes. Although the recoil is not as bad as M762, it is enough to push players for finding other alternatives.

GROZA

PUBG Mobile Groza gun, image via PUBG Mobile tips and tricks

Power: 40 / 100; Recoil: 32 / 100; Range: 60 / 100; Firing Speed: 72 / 100

The Groza is a rare weapon and can only be acquired through drops. It has really high damage and is a great weapon of choice for short-range combats. The Groza has lower recoil than other weapons on this list.