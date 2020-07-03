5 highest earning female gamers of all time

Female gamers are not too far behind when it comes to Esports.

A look at the 5 highest-earning female gamers of all time.

Highest-earning female gamers

Video gaming, according to many people, is not a woman's forte. Well, these female gamers are about to prove them wrong.

5 highest-earning female gamers

The earnings of these female players are calculated based on the total prize money won from various competitions. Here are the highest-earning female gamers as per the reports of Esports Earnings:

1. Sasha Hostyn ($362227.32 – Canada)

Sasha Hostyn. Image: Wikipedia.

Sasha is a StarCraft II player who began her gaming journey in April 2011. She is popular by the name Scarlett, which is her Player ID. The first tournament that she ever won was the NESL Iron Lady, and from then, she has taken part in more than 200 tournaments. She won $50000 from the IEM XII – PyeongChang (SC2) competition which has been her highest single tournament earning. She is a transgender who identifies as female.

2. Li Xiao Meng ($226450 – China)

Li Xiao Meng. Image: Washington Post.

Li, popularly known as Liooon, is a Hearthstone player from China and is ranked 590 on the basis of the highest overall earnings in the world. She received a whopping $200000 when she won the GrandMasters 2019 – Global Finals in 2019. She defeated Brian Eason and became the first female player to win the competition. This is the highest prize money that she ever won, and it constitutes to 88.32% of her total prize money won.

3. Siobhan Bielamowicz ($122716.66 – Australia)

Not much is known about this Australian player whose Player ID is HaganeNoTema. She is known for playing the game 'Attack on Titan Tribute Game'. She made her debut as a female gamer in 2014 and went on to win 7 competitions out of the 24 tournaments which she took part in.

4. Katherina Gunn (122300 – United States of America)

Katherina Gunn. Image: www.katgunn.com.

Katherina Gunn is a popular female gamer who goes by the sobriquet, Mystik. Katherina is known for her flair for gaming in general and cannot be associated with just one game. Her most noticeable win came at World Cyber Gamer Ultimate Gamer (Season 2) where she received the prize money of $100000 by playing Halo Reach. As per the Guinness World Records, she was the highest-earning female gamer in the year 2015.

5. Ricki Ortiz ($81366.18 – United States of America)

Ricki Ortiz. Image: Gaming Access Weekly.

Ricki Ortiz is currently playing for the American eSports organization, Evil Geniuses. She has competed in over 60 tournaments. She played Street Fighter V in the Capcom Cup 2016 and secured the second place, for which she received $60000.

Thus, if you are a female gamer who is frowned upon by society, then prove to them what you are worth by making these women your inspiration.