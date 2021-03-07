5 highest subscribed to PUBG Mobile YouTubers in March 2021

PUBG Mobile is one of the games with the most viewership worldwide. The advent of PUBG Mobile had a significant impact on gamers and content creators worldwide. Some casual gamers have transitioned into becoming professional Esports players. But some stream the gameplay to entertain audiences.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile YouTubers:

Many renowned YouTubers have become famous by streaming PUBG Mobile daily. In this article, we will learn about the top content creators around the world.

#1- A_B_N_Syria ابن سوريا

Samer Wahoud aka A_B_N_Syria ابن سوريا [Image via Pinterest]

A_B_N_Syria ابن سوريا is the 5th most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTube channel in the world. His real name is Samer Wahoud, and he is from Syria.

He has over 6.5 million subscribers and 816 million views on his channel.

#2 - Panda

Panda [Image Via YouTube]

Swedish gamer Tobias Nasm, aka Panda, has the 4th highest subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTube channel globally. He uploads the best of his PUBG Mobile gameplay on this channel.

Panda has 8.43 million subscribers and more than one billion views on his channel.

#3 - Dynamo Gaming

Dynamo Gaming [ Image Via YouTube]

Dynamo Gaming, aka Aditya Sawant, is an Indian YouTuber. He is currently the 3rd most popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber in the world.

Dynamo Gaming currently has over 9.12 million subscribers in his channel. Though Dynamo played other games on his channel, his PUBG streams pushed him into the limelight.

#4 - Levinho

Levinho [ Image Via YouTube]

Brahim, aka Levinho, is also a Swedish content creator with over 9.6 million subscribers. He is the second-highest subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTuber in the world right now.

His channel is just 2.5 years old, and it has become viral for its exciting gameplay. He recently collapsed with Argentine and Juventus footballer Paulo Dybala and played PUBGM with him as well.

#5 - أترو/Atro

Atro [Image Via PUBG Star]

Atro, or Amin, is a Dutch content creator with over 10.2 million subscribers. Atro is known for excellent sniping skills and aggressive gameplay.

Atro usually plays the game in an Emulator. Most of his content is in Arabic and enjoyable to watch.