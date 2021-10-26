5 Horror games like Resident Evil you should try out this Halloween

The horror game genre peaked during the late PlayStation 1 era. With franchises like Resident Evil setting the blueprint for the survival horror and horror genre in video games, it is safe to say that there are a lot of offerings in the current year to choose from.

With Halloween creeping over us later this month, here are a few horror game players who enjoyed Resident Evil games can choose from, ranging from various types of horror to cover everyone’s taste.

Horror games players can try this Halloween

The horror game genre for video games has much more liberty when it comes to telling stories than its movie counterparts, hence the choices offered to players. Be it survival horror with a mix of action, horror where you escape a big brute, or something more psychological, here are a few horror games players can try out this Halloween.

5) Outlast

Image via Red Barrels

Red Barrel’s 2013 horror game Outlast took the gaming community by storm and was one of the few games that made YouTube gaming commentary trend worldwide. The player controls investigative journalist Miles Upshur as he tries to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Mount Massive Asylum.

The game doesn’t have any means for the players to protect themselves and they have to rely on their surroundings to hide and escape from the asylum inmates trying to kill them.

Even though Outlast sometimes relies on jump scares a bit too much, the setting, atmosphere, and music make sure that the players are at the edge of their seats, while being scared.

4) Dead Space

Image via Viscreal Games/EA

2008’s Dead Space takes the over-the-shoulder gameplay of Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 and instead of sending players to real-life locations, sends them to a spaceship infested with monsters called Necromorph.

The science-fiction horror game lets players control Issac Clarke, as he tries to escape the spaceship called Ishimura, all the while surviving attacks from Necromorphs and solving puzzles.

Horror game fans who like a bit of action in their spooky journey will enjoy Dead Space a lot, as it is a perfect blend of action and horror in one single game.

3) Murder House

Image via Puppet Combo

While bigger studios have access to better budget and production pipelines to make polished horror games, the indie circle still manages to produce some of the most self-contained horror games inspired from the olden times.

Image via Puppet Combo

Murder House is one such offering. Developed by the indie team Puppet Combo, Murder House follows a news crew breaking into the abandoned house of a dead serial killer to shoot a horror story. To their shock, the serial killer is not dead and is out to get them.

The game is inspired by old school PS1 horror games. With PS1 low-poly graphics, full voice acting, and B-Movie slasher plot, Murder House pays homage to the 80s in the most gruesome and bloody ways possible.

2) Alien: Isolation

Image via Creative Assembly/SEGA

Fans have always wanted a good game based on Ridley Scott's science fiction horror movie Alien. Sadly, Gearbox's Survival Horror Co-op Shooter Aliens: Colonial Marines didn’t quite get the essence of the old movies and was riddled with promises unfulfilled and technical issues.

Alien: Isolation, however, is a complete package of claustrophobia, fear, and dread, combined together into one solid game of cat and mouse chase through a derelict space station.

Developed by the British studio Creative Assembly, Aliens: Isolation is a survival horror game set in the Aliens mythos. Set 15 years after the original 1979 Alien movie, the players take on the role of Amanda Ripley as she investigates the disappearance of her mother.

Isolation is well known for having an intelligent AI, as the Alien on the ship will adapt and try to outsmart Ripley to her death, so it is up to the players to use the available tools with them to either push the Alien back or evade it altogether.

1) Silent Hill 2

Image via Konami

In 1999, a rag-tag group of Japanese developers under Konami would go on to make one of the greatest horror games of this generation for PS1. In 2001, the same team would make the sequel, effectively blurring the thin line between video-game and art, and rising to critical acclaim.

Survival horror game Silent Hill 2 was made by the now-defunct Team Silent under the Japanese Publisher Konami. Silent Hill 2 follows James Sunderland, as he comes to the fictional town of Silent Hill in search of his dead wife, after supposedly receiving a letter from her.

Image via Silent Hill 2: EE/Konami

Silent Hill 2 is loved by video game fans worldwide for its themes, atmosphere, and music. If you are a horror game fan, it is a must to try out probably one of the greatest horror games of this generation.

Edited by Rohit Mishra